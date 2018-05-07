Kogan’s new 4K HDR smart-TV range starts at $439, up for pre-order now

If you've been on the fence about jumping into the 4K TV revolution until prices reached a more reasonable level, you're in luck — Aussie online retailer Kogan has announced its most affordable range of 4K HDR TVs yet, with prices starting from just $439.

Boasting "high-quality 4K Ultra HD LG panels", the new Series 8 MU8010 televisions support HDR10 at 60Hz, and also come with a number of pre-installed smart TV apps, including Netflix, YouTube and a full suite of local catchup services.

In the interest of allowing users to reach Netflix and YouTube quickly, Kogan has seen fit to include dedicated buttons for the services right on remote, along with a home button which will let you open up other apps.

Kogan's budget smart TV remote

4K and HDR for less

Along with the aforementioned smart TV features, the new range also brings screen-mirroring functionality, allowing you to cast content from compatible Android and Windows 10 devices.

PVR functionality is also built into the new range, with the TVs allowing you to record up to 1TB of HD content when a USB storage device is connected.

Set for release on May 22, 2018, the new range is available for pre-order now, with the the 43-inch model priced at $439, followed by a 49-inch model for $499 and a 55-inch model which'll set you back $599.