How to watch HBO for free: stream The Sopranos, Succession, The Wire and more from anywhere

By now, you probably know the drill: only leave your home for essentials, wash your hands thoroughly, and stay well away from all other living beings except for the ones you live with.

From Alaska to Australia, the coronavirus has the world on lockdown. One of the few ways to see the glass as even remotely half-full during such worrying times is to think about all the great TV shows you can finally watch - and this weekend, HBO is here to help.

The US cable channel has announced that as of Saturday, April 4 it will offer a number of its best-loved and most critically acclaimed shows for free streaming - think The Wire, The Sopranos, and Succession. There's loads of movies on offer, too, from classics like The Bridges of Madison Country to newer, family-friendly flicks like The Lego Movie 2.

This is particularly fantastic news for anyone in the US, as all you need to do if you're in America is head to HBO Now (or HBO Go on mobile devices) and start streaming away. For those Americans finding themselves outside of the country, geo-blocking restrictions are likely to stand in your way - but there's still a way to watch HBO shows for free online wherever you happen to be. Keep reading for more details.

How to watch HBO for free in the US

You can call it a sceptical way to get people using HBO before the big HBO Max subscription launch in May, but let's face it...this is a very generous offering from the company in a real time of need.

It's really, really simple to watch if you're in the US. All you need to do is head to the HBO Go website and select your show from the astonishing list of 'No subscription required' shows (there's a full list further down this page. And then...start watching! You don't even have to sign in.

You can also download the HBO Go or HBO Now apps for Android and iOS, if you'd sooner watch on a mobile device.

How to stream HBO for free and watch online from outside the US

If you typically watch HBO services like HBO Now and HBO Go in the US but find yourself out of the country at present and in lockdown, there's still an easy way to tap in as usual. All you need to do is use a clever bit of software called a VPN, which will steer you around any geo-blocking restrictions you may encounter and let you watch HBO online just like you would from home.

We've spent hours testing all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation and both iOS and Android software. What makes ExpressVPN even more enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for a server location in the US, and then connect. You should then be able to watch HBO for free online without any difficulty.

Everything you can watch on HBO for free right now

Whether you're a documentary fan, need a new movie to watch with the kids, or want to find a TV show to binge on, HBO's free streaming catalogue has loads to offer.

TV shows to watch for free on HBO:

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons)

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Documentaries to watch for free on HBO:

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Movies to watch for free on HBO:

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

These are the titles that HBO is sending live immediately, but we wouldn't be surprised if additional content followed given the current circumstances - and rest assured we'll update this guide as soon as new information becomes available.