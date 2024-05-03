One of the great things about Max is the variety of titles it has to offer – and the new arrivals in May 2024 are no different. If you’re a fan of A24, Max has an influx of movies from the studio arriving on the platform including critical hits ranging from The Florida Project to one of A24’s most recent productions, The Iron Claw.

In addition to compelling A24 dramas, Max is also bringing more comedy titles to the service, with movies from Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and Sisters (2015) arriving on May 1 – along with a new season of Adult Swim comedy series Smiling Friends on May 13.

The best thing about Max’s May 2024 list is that you won’t have to wait until the end of the month for great stuff among the new Max movies, because a large chunk of its new titles will be here on May 1. Here’s the full list of everything coming to Max in May 2024.

Everything new on Max in May 2024

Arriving on May 1

All About My Mother

Black Christmas

Crank

Crank: High Voltage

The Dead Don't Die

Don Jon

Eddie the Eagle

The Edge

The Florida Project

Genius

Guy's Grocery Games Season 35

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jack and the Beanstalk

Jersey Boys

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Lighthouse

Mad Max

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Poltergeist

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Silver Linings Playbook

Sisters

The Upside of Anger

Wild Mountain Thyme

Wonderland

Arriving on May 2

Hacks Season 3

Selena + Restaurant Season 1

Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6) Season 1

Turtles All the Way Down

Arriving on May 3

Batwheels, Season 2B

Stop Making Sense

Teen Titans Go! Season 8

Zillow Gone Wild Season 1

Arriving on May 4

America's Backyard Gold Season 1

Arriving on May 5

People Magazine Killer Investigates Season 1

Arriving on May 6

Mini Beat Power Rockers

Next Baking Master: Paris Season 1

Yellowstone Wardens Season 4

Arriving on May 7

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024

Outdaughtered Season 10

Arriving on May 8

In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 5

Stupid Pet Tricks Season 1

Arriving on May 9

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Arriving on May 10

The Iron Claw

Arriving on May 11

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Arriving on May 12

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes

Naked and Afraid XL Season 10

Arriving on May 13

Smiling Friends Season 2

Summer Baking Championship Season 2

Arriving on May 14

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 5

Arriving on May 15

Botched Bariatrics, Season 1

Ghost Adventures Season 28

Home Sweet Rome

Sleepless

Arriving on May 16

Murder in the Heartland

Arriving on May 17

My Lottery Dream Home Season 15

Arriving on May 18

Design Down Under Season 2

Arriving on May 19

Ciao House Season 2

Arriving on May 20

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A

Arriving on May 21

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh

Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego)

Arriving on May 22

Moonshiners: Master Distiller

Arriving on May 23

Last Chance Garage Season 1

Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara) Season 1

Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted Season 2

Thirst with Shay Mitchell

Arriving on May 24

Caught: Wild and Weird America

Diary of an Old Home Season 4

Arriving on May 25

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America

Arriving on May 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Arriving on May 27

90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 3

Two Guys Garage Season 23

Arriving on May 29

Homicide Hunter: American Detective Season 4

MoviePass, MovieCrash

Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor)

Arriving on May 30

Outchef'd Season 3

Arriving on May 31

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail Season 3