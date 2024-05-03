Everything new on Max in May 2024
A great month for A24 fans
One of the great things about Max is the variety of titles it has to offer – and the new arrivals in May 2024 are no different. If you’re a fan of A24, Max has an influx of movies from the studio arriving on the platform including critical hits ranging from The Florida Project to one of A24’s most recent productions, The Iron Claw.
In addition to compelling A24 dramas, Max is also bringing more comedy titles to the service, with movies from Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and Sisters (2015) arriving on May 1 – along with a new season of Adult Swim comedy series Smiling Friends on May 13.
The best thing about Max’s May 2024 list is that you won’t have to wait until the end of the month for great stuff among the new Max movies, because a large chunk of its new titles will be here on May 1. Here’s the full list of everything coming to Max in May 2024.
Everything new on Max in May 2024
Arriving on May 1
All About My Mother
Black Christmas
Crank
Crank: High Voltage
The Dead Don't Die
Don Jon
Eddie the Eagle
The Edge
The Florida Project
Genius
Guy's Grocery Games Season 35
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jack and the Beanstalk
Jersey Boys
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Lighthouse
Mad Max
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?
Poltergeist
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Silver Linings Playbook
Sisters
The Upside of Anger
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wonderland
Arriving on May 2
Hacks Season 3
Selena + Restaurant Season 1
Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6) Season 1
Turtles All the Way Down
Arriving on May 3
Batwheels, Season 2B
Stop Making Sense
Teen Titans Go! Season 8
Zillow Gone Wild Season 1
Arriving on May 4
America's Backyard Gold Season 1
Arriving on May 5
People Magazine Killer Investigates Season 1
Arriving on May 6
Mini Beat Power Rockers
Next Baking Master: Paris Season 1
Yellowstone Wardens Season 4
Arriving on May 7
Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024
Outdaughtered Season 10
Arriving on May 8
In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 5
Stupid Pet Tricks Season 1
Arriving on May 9
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
Arriving on May 10
The Iron Claw
Arriving on May 11
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Arriving on May 12
Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes
Naked and Afraid XL Season 10
Arriving on May 13
Smiling Friends Season 2
Summer Baking Championship Season 2
Arriving on May 14
Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 5
Arriving on May 15
Botched Bariatrics, Season 1
Ghost Adventures Season 28
Home Sweet Rome
Sleepless
Arriving on May 16
Murder in the Heartland
Arriving on May 17
My Lottery Dream Home Season 15
Arriving on May 18
Design Down Under Season 2
Arriving on May 19
Ciao House Season 2
Arriving on May 20
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A
Arriving on May 21
Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh
Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego)
Arriving on May 22
Moonshiners: Master Distiller
Arriving on May 23
Last Chance Garage Season 1
Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara) Season 1
Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted Season 2
Thirst with Shay Mitchell
Arriving on May 24
Caught: Wild and Weird America
Diary of an Old Home Season 4
Arriving on May 25
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America
Arriving on May 26
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
Arriving on May 27
90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 3
Two Guys Garage Season 23
Arriving on May 29
Homicide Hunter: American Detective Season 4
MoviePass, MovieCrash
Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor)
Arriving on May 30
Outchef'd Season 3
Arriving on May 31
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail Season 3
