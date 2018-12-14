How much have you played your PlayStation 4? Find out your top stats with My PS4 Life

To celebrate five years of PlayStation 4, Sony is allowing PlayStation players to relive their greatest gaming moments through My PS4 Life.

The feature creates a unique video which highlights the first PS4 game you ever played, how many hours you've spent playing in total (as well as your top three most played games), how many you have and the rarest trophy you have obtained.

You can create your own video at My PS4 Life and signing in to your PlayStation account.

It takes a few minutes to generate, but if you don't have time you can request the video to be emailed to you within 24 hours. Be aware, creating the video automatically subscribes you to marketing emails.

Below are some of the videos from members of the TechRadar team. Please try your best not to judge...

Gerald Lynch, Home Tech Editor:

Vic Hood, Gaming Writer:

John McCann, Senior Editor Phones:

And if you want to see what the global PlayStation 4 community has been up to, check out this video that breaks down the stats: