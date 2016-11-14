Fresh rumor shows how Nvidia’s GTX 1080 Ti could stack up to Titan X

Rumor has it that the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will be launched at the beginning of next year at CES, and the latest from the graphics card grapevine is that this powerful card will carry 10GB of video RAM.

This comes courtesy of Videocardz.com which spotted a shipping listing for an unnamed graphics card which has 10GB of RAM on board.

Yes, it’s an anonymous card with no name attached whatsoever, so we have no firm indication that this is the GTX 1080 Ti. However, given that the latter video card is supposedly imminent, and the product referred to in the shipping details is the ‘PG611 SKU 10’ – with the PG611 board being equipped with Nvidia’s GP102 GPU (as seen on the Titan X) – it’s at least a reasonable bet that we’re looking at the supercharged GTX 1080 here.

With a powerful GPU comes the need for the absolute best monitor

Memory matters

The only other tech spec the shipping info mentions is a 384-bit memory bus, which is in line with previous speculation about the GTX 1080 Ti. Speaking of that previous chatter, it insisted that the card would have 12GB of video RAM, but of the GDDR5 variety rather than the GDDR5X as seen on the Titan.

However, that itself seemed like a strange move, and perhaps Nvidia is going to differentiate this card (and leave the Titan still at the top of the tree) by cutting the RAM to 10GB rather than using slower memory. As ever, time will tell…

That previous rumor also detailed the alleged full spec of the 1080 Ti, which will supposedly have a base clock of 1503MHz (with boost to 1623MHz) and 3,328 CUDA cores (not much less in comparison to the Titan X’s 3,584 cores).

Nvidia obviously has to position the 1080 Ti somewhat carefully at the high-end so as not to cause too much in the way of buyers’ remorse for those who dived in with the wallet-punishing Titan X.