Dell looks to crack down on possible supply chain security attacks

One of the easiest ways to compromise a device's security is to do so before it even reaches its intended recipient which is why PC hardware makers such as Dell are always looking for new ways to protect PCs during transit.

According to a report from Futurum, more than three-quarters of organizations prioritize supply chain security during vendor selection in order to address a number of security threats such as counterfeit components, malware and firmware tampering.

To further secure its supply chain and its devices throughout their lifecycles, Dell has announced new supply chain security offerings and data security-focused services for Dell Technologies infrastructure and commercial PCs. The company's commercial PCs are already the most secure in the industry but they are now available with more layers of supply chain security and integrity controls.

Dell's SafeSupply Chain Tamper Evident Services help protect against tampering during transport with tamper-evident seals added to devices and their boxes at its factory before shipping. However, customers can also choose optional pallet seals for extra security.

To prevent spyware or illicit agents from being injected into a device's hard drive, Dell's SafeSupply Chain Data Sanitization Services ensure a device has a clean slate before before a company image is installed on it thanks to a NIST-compliant hard drive wipe.

Securing servers and retiring assets

In addition to offering more security for its PCs, the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio now comes with Secured Component Verification in the form of an embedded certificate that lets companies verify their servers arrive as they were ordered and built. Dell Technologies is the first server provider with a portfolio-wide solution for cryptographically verified hardware integrity. At the same time, PowerEdge servers are built with a cyber-resilient architecture that includes a well-established silicon Root of Trust.

The company's new Secured Component Verification can verify changes are not made to system components after the server is sealed and shipped from the factory. The verification also protects against cybersecurity risks by meeting supply chain security standards across highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare.

Dell has also extended its data-security focused services to its entire infrastructure portfolio through its Dell EMC Data Sanitization for Enterprise and Data Destruction for Enterprise services. The company now provides services at customer facilities to help redeploy or retire assets according to the latest industry and compliance standards.

Dell EMC Keep Your Hard Drive for Enterprise and Keep Your Component for Enterprise services are also available for the company's entire infrastructure portfolio. With these services, sensitive data never leaves customer control while parts are replaced so that businesses can abide by strict data privacy regulations such as GDPR.

Global CTO at Dell Technologies John Roese provided further insight on the company's commitment to the security of its devices in a press release, saying:

“As digital value is created, security threats follow. Security is the foundation of everything we do, and our intrinsic security approach addresses our customers’ need for trusted technology and partners to help them fend off attacks and lower business risk.”