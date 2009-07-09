HANNSG unveils HH monitor range

HANNSG has unveiled its latest range of monitors, with the HH series of TFT LCD monitors including everything from 18.5 in to a whopping 28 incher.

HANNSG has come a long way in the world of consumer electronics in a relatively short time, and the latest range is an attempt to cement the company as a top 5 monitor manufacturer, a fact it is currently bragging about.

25 inches, give or take

The first monitor to launch from the HH range is the HANNSG HH251HP – which boasts an unusual 25 inch panel (actually 24.6 in, but we won't quibble too much) and brings full HD 1920 x1080 WUXGA resolution, 15000:1 contrast and one-touch multiple aspect ratio support.

Plus HANNSG is pushing its X-Celerate technology, which apparently 'provides a blazingly fast response time to dramatically improve fluidity of dynamic images, ultimately eliminating motion blur'.

The monitor is available from Misco.co.uk for an RRP of £183.99