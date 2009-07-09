Trending

HANNSG unveils HH monitor range

By Computing components  

25-ish inch TFT LCD first to arrive

HANNSG's 25 inch HH251HP
HANNSG's 25 inch HH251HP

HANNSG has unveiled its latest range of monitors, with the HH series of TFT LCD monitors including everything from 18.5 in to a whopping 28 incher.

HANNSG has come a long way in the world of consumer electronics in a relatively short time, and the latest range is an attempt to cement the company as a top 5 monitor manufacturer, a fact it is currently bragging about.

25 inches, give or take

The first monitor to launch from the HH range is the HANNSG HH251HP – which boasts an unusual 25 inch panel (actually 24.6 in, but we won't quibble too much) and brings full HD 1920 x1080 WUXGA resolution, 15000:1 contrast and one-touch multiple aspect ratio support.

Plus HANNSG is pushing its X-Celerate technology, which apparently 'provides a blazingly fast response time to dramatically improve fluidity of dynamic images, ultimately eliminating motion blur'.

The monitor is available from Misco.co.uk for an RRP of £183.99

See more Computing components news