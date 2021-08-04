Can’t find the elusive PS5 in NZ? Hurry and grab it from TheMarket

Update: TheMarket is now out of stock of the PS5 Digital Edition – our original article continues below.

Getting your hands on the elusive PlayStation 5 has proved to be difficult, even more than eight months after it first released. But if you’ve been holding out to get one, we’ve just spotted the PS5 restocked online at TheMarket.

It’s the Digital Edition of the console that TheMarket has in stock, and as you might expect, the console is listed at its full price of NZ$649. No discount here, and it’s highly unlikely we’ll see a discount on the PS5 any time soon.

Stock of the PS5 is limited to just one unit per customer, and if past stock drops are anything to go by, you’ll need to be super-quick to grab one. If you were hoping to snag the PS5 with a disc drive, there doesn’t seem to be any online stock at the moment, so you’ll need to wait a bit longer.

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: what’s the difference?

The main difference to be aware of is that the PS5 Digital Edition comes without a 4K Blu-Ray drive. This means any game you play on the console will be a digital download, and you won’t be able to use the hardware for 4K Blu-Ray viewing.

The lack of a disc drive makes the Digital Edition much cheaper than the disc-based PS5 console – it’s a massive NZ$819 compared to the Digital Edition’s NZ$649 price, a fairly significant jump of NZ$170.

If you’re the type that prefers to watch content from streaming services, then the lack of a disc drive isn’t likely to pose too much of a problem. Do keep in mind though, that you won’t be able to trade physical PS5 games with mates, which may see you spending more in the long run.