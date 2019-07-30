Best inkjet printers 2019: top picks for home and office

In this guide we'll show you the best inkjet printers money can buy in 2019 – and with our built-in price comparison tool, we'll also direct you to the top deals, so you can save while you shop.

There are a number of reasons why you'd rather get an inkjet printer rather than a laser printer, and our guide to the best inkjet printers will show you why.

First of all, they are often more affordable than laser printer. However, even the best inkjet printers will cost money to run, as you'll need to make sure that they are well stocked in ink cartridges, which they use to print.

When compiling this list of the best inkjet printers of 2019, we've taken running costs into account, so the inkjet printers you find on this page will be economical to run, so you should save money in the long run.

We've also picked some of the best budget inkjet printers. These brilliantly cheap inkjet printers are affordable, yet don't skimp on the print quality. You'll be seriously impressed by how well these printers handle your printouts.

We've also got some great all-in-one inkjet printers that handle scanning and photocopying as well.

1. Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 inkjet printer

Affordable inkjet is a whizz with photos

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 16ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.7kg

Vivid photos

Remarkable value

Costly cartridges

Manual output tray

Epson’s commendably compact three-in-one printer packs in all of our tick-box features and does so at a surprisingly low price point. The XP-6100 prints quickly and can handle all types of media from glossy A4 photo paper, to envelopes. Wi-Fi Direct, AirPrint and its own email address make it particularly easy to operate wirelessly, while the big touchscreen and SD card reader are welcome features at this price point. Best of all is its ability to turn out crisp photos using five of Epson’s Kiwi ink cartridges.

2. Canon Pixma TS8050 inkjet printer

Stylish AIO uses six inkjet carts to full effect

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.5kg

Broad connectivity

Strong 6-ink system

Costly cartridges

Slow print speed

Canon’s slick three-in-one printer is particularly user-friendly with its huge touchscreen display and one-touch NFC connectivity for your smartphone. There are convenient slots for an SD card and USB flash drive too. It prints and scans at high resolution and instead of four, it uses six separate ink cartridges to achieve superior fidelity when printing colour photos. It’s a somewhat expensive system, but worth it for the more professional finish.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma TS8050

3. Epson EcoTank ET-M1120 inkjet printer

Pricey printer proves the most economical to run

Category: mono inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 | Weight: 3.5kg

Very economical refills

Simple/pleasing design

Slow print speed

High initial cost

It might seem like a lot to pay for such a basic mono print-only device but that £266 (around US$350) includes enough ink to print up to 6,000 pages. Epson’s EcoTank system allows you to top up with black ink from affordable refill bottles that can be recycled more easily than cartridges. The printer itself is equipped with Wi-Fi and duplex printing and it can manage a reasonable speed of 15 crisp and consistent pages per minute.

4. HP Envy Photo 7855 inkjet printer

Feature-laden inkjet for the home office

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 125 | Weight: 7.6kg

Low price point

Wi-Fi and NFC

Impractical design

Combined ink cartridge

HP’s bulbous Envy Photo 7855 (known as the Envy Photo 7830 in the UK) all-in-one includes an impressive list of features for the money. In addition to printing, scanning, photocopying and faxing, you’ll find refinements like NFC connectivity and an SD card slot. The coloured inks are combined in one cartridge, which is somewhat inconvenient if you use one colour more heavily, but HP’s Instant Ink service makes up for it by delivering refills to your door for a reasonable subscription fee.

5. Epson EcoTank ET-4500 inkjet printer

Cartridge-free system saves money and time

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 9ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.3kg

Cheap refills

Inbuilt Wi-Fi

Clumsy design

Crude interface

With the refillable ink tanks bolted onto the side of this budget inkjet AIO, the design looks inelegant, but the savings to made in ink is worth it. Epsons says it’s EcoTank system will cut your running cost by around 70% and has included enough ink to last you an estimated two years. With everything from a fax facility to integrated Wi-Fi and AirPrint on board, it could prove a useful and economical companion for the home office. The iPrint iOS/Android app makes it particularly convenient to print wirelessly and while it is slow to print, the results are reliable.

Read the full review: Epson EcoTank ET-4500

6. Canon Maxify MB2750 All-in-One printer

An inkjet with the speed and capacity of a laser

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 12.1kg

Generous touchscreen

Vivid 5-ink photos

Costly cartridges

No front USB port

f you can accommodate this hefty multifunction inkjet in your home office, your printing, scanning and faxing needs will be well taken care of. Between its two paper trays, the MB2750 can accommodate a whole 500-sheet ream of A4 paper and churn out duplex pages at a remarkable rate, for an inkjet. Mono and colour documents look consistently clean and crisp. The 50-sheet automatic document feed is great for large photocopying jobs and we found it fairly easy to access the many features via the logical touchscreen interface.

Read the full review: Canon Maxify MB2750

7. Canon PIXMA TS9150 inkjet printer

Premium prints from this pricey inkjet

Category: colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 120 | Weight: 6.7kg

Great photo quality

Attractive design

Expensive

Slow to print

Sitting at the top of Canon’s Pixma range, the TS9150 looks like a premium product with its crisp design and huge touchscreen display. It prints and scans at a higher resolution than many in its class and achieves superior colour gradation thanks to Canon’s six-ink system. And by using black pigment ink alongside dye-based colours, photographic prints look especially realistic.

8. Epson EcoTank ET-4750 inkjet printer

Refillable ink tanks for crisp and cost effective printing

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 6.8kg

Affordable ink refills

High ink/paper capacity

High initial

The ink tanks add bulk

Here we see Epson’s refillable EcoTank system refined and particularly well integrated in this four-in-one printer. With a fairly deep 250-sheet paper tray, a fax facility and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct as well, this machine would be well suited to a busy home office. It prints reasonably quickly and consistently and the initial price includes enough ink for up to 14,000 mono and 11,200 colour pages.

Read the full review: Epson EcoTank ET-7750

9. HP DeskJet 3755 inkjet printer

World’s smallest AIO crams in the features

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 7.5ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 60 | Weight: 2.3kg

Low price

Very small

Tiny display

Awkward scanner

HP’s innovative approach to the all-in-one dispenses with a traditional flatbed scanner and document feeder in favour of a scan beam beneath which you pass the pages you want to scan or copy one by one. This means you get all the functionality of a much larger and more expensive MFD in something the size of a toaster. The HP DeskJet 3755 (known as the DeskJet 3750 in the UK) prints reliably and has Wi-Fi, AirPrint on board. It is available in a range of colours and is compatible with HP Instant Ink.

10. HP Envy 5055 injket printer

Budget printer with a talent for photos

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 5.4kg

Low price

Dual-band Wi-FI

High ink cost

No Ethernet port

The inexpensive HP Envy 5055 (known as the Envy 5010 in the UK) all-in-one printer looks little different from inkjet models costing twice the price and it is lacking nothing in the way of features. It will print, scan and copy at high resolution and at a reasonable speed and dual-band Wi-Fi is built in. It can be controlled by a decent touchscreen, or via an excellent companion app for iOS/Android devices. A set of replacement ink cartridges costs more than the machine itself, but a subscription to HP Instant Ink keeps even this cost down.