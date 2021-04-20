Apple's iPhone 12 just got a new color option

Apple has announced a new color for its iPhone 12 line of phones at its Spring Loaded event. The iPhone 12 can now be bought in purple, though it looks a little more like lavender if you ask us.

It'll be available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As unveiled by Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said the iPhone 12 will now come in six colors instead of five - black, white, blue, green, red, and purple.

(Image credit: Apple)

While this won't be exciting to everyone if you're in the mood for a new smartphone just know that you have another color option for Apple's flagship.

The Purple iPhone should be available when the online Apple store reopens after the Spring Loaded event, so you should be able to purchase this handset later today directly from Apple.