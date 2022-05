Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Champions League semi-finals online and on TV, team news

After goals galore in the first leg, expectations are high for another absorbing encounter this evening as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City head to the Bernabéu for this decisive semi-final second leg against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. City take a slender advantage into this game after winning a seven-goal first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

The team sheets have been handed in and Real welcome back Karim Benzema, Vinicus Jr, Toni Kroos to the starting line-up after being rested at the weekend, while David Alaba, who had been expected to miss out through injury, makes a surprise appearance on the bench.

City have received a big boost ahead of kick-off, with Kyle Walker returning from injury to slot back in at right back. Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez meanwhile replace Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish from the line-up that faced Leeds at the weekend.

Real Madrid vs Man City live stream Date: Wednesday, May 4 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: The Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

A superb attacking performance from the Premier League side saw them dominate long periods of the first encounter, with Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all getting on the scoresheet.

Real nevertheless showed plenty of fighting spirit, battling from off the canvas to hit back with a double from veteran striker Karim Benzema and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior to ensure they remain very much in this tie.

Will City be left to regret not putting the semi to bed at home or can they take a significant step closer to an illusive maiden Champions League title? Read on for all the information on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League soccer for free without cable

You can live stream Real Madrid vs Man City on Paramount Plus, which is showing every Champions League fixture this season. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK, including tonight's Real Madrid vs Manchester City game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream in Canada

Today's Real Madrid vs Manchester City game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is down to show every single game of the UCL live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Stan Sport is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Real Madrid vs Man City in Australia is 5am AEST on Thursday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in New Zealand

Spark Sport shows up to eight Champions league matches per week live, including today's Real Madrid vs Man City clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Thursday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City and watch the Champions League in India tonight