Microsoft October event 2016 live stream: how to watch the hardware launch

Microsoft held its October Event on Wednesday October 26 2016 where it unveiled new Windows 10 products, including additional members of its Surface family. Here, we’ll show you how you can stream the event live even after the event has finished.

Microsoft has had a few ups and downs when it’s come to its hardware in the past, but its line of Surface products, such as the Microsoft Surface Book, have impressed critics and consumers alike thanks to their stylish designs, powerful hardware and impressive build quality.

So, if you’re excited to find out what new hardware Microsoft has in store for us, read on to find out how you can watch the Microsoft October event live stream.

Microsoft October 2016 event live stream: when does it start?

The Microsoft October event took place on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 7:00am PT (10:00am ET, 3:00pm BST, 12:00am Thursday October 27 AEST).

Microsoft October 2016 event live stream: how can I watch it online?

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft has made it incredibly easy to watch the live stream of its October 2016 event online.

All you need to do is head over to Microsoft’s official October Event webpage, where the video can still be watched, even though the event has finished.

Microsoft October 2016 event live stream: how can I follow along without the video?

If you can’t watch the video of the Microsoft October 2016 event, then don’t worry as you’ll be able to follow along with any new announcements right here.

We attended the event and have a Microsoft October event live blog detailing all the latest news.

You can also follow us on Twitter where we’ll be tweeting the latest news, and keep an eye on the #MicrosoftEvent hashtag as well.