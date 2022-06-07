Score 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for only a dollar

With over 100 games to download at any given time, including day one access to first party releases like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, it's hard to argue with the usual price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (AU$15.95 (opens in new tab)/NZ$19.95 (opens in new tab)) and PC Game Pass (AU$10.95 (opens in new tab)/NZ$12.95 (opens in new tab)).

Now imagine getting all of this incredible content for as little as a dollar! That's exactly what Microsoft is offering to Aussies and Kiwis at the moment, with an amazing deal for new (and select existing*) subscribers.

From now until June 30, 2022, you can buy one month of either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for just AU$1/NZ$1 and get an additional two free bonus months thrown in for good measure. Needless to say, this is unbeatable value for Xbox and PC gamers.

Please note that standard monthly pricing for your Game Pass subscription will take effect once the three-month promotional period is over. You can, of course, cancel your subscription ahead of the next monthly billing cycle if you don't want to stay on at full price.

*This offer may not be valid for existing members who have already taken advantage of similar Game Pass special offers in the past. If you're an Aussie or Kiwi gamer and would like to find out if you qualify for three months of Game Pass for only a dollar, click on the relevant deal below.

Get 3 months of Game Pass for only a dollar