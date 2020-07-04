You can pick up a Dell XPS 13 for cheap thanks to this weekend's 4th of July sales

If you've been on the hunt for a cheap Dell XPS 13 then you may want to consider visiting the official Dell store this weekend, where they're currently offering up to $150 off on a range of Dell XPS 13's.

We've been eyeing up those pages, and so far, there are three XPS 13 deals that have caught our attention. Firstly this baseline spec 2019 Dell XPS 13 for $862.39 (was $899.99) is looking like a winner, especially if you're looking for a more budget-minded entry into Dell's premier ultrabook range. While it doesn't have the near bezel-less display of the 2020 model, it does still have a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which make it just as every bit as fast as it's newer sibling, and for $100 cheaper as well.

If you wanted a little more power under the hood, then you could also opt for this upgraded mid-tier Dell XPS 13 for $999 (was $1,049.99), which swaps out that i5 processor for a speedier 10th gen Core i7. This one isn't quite as good value in our books. However, if you do want a beefier processor for music production or productivity suites, then it's definitely still worthy of your consideration.

Probably the best deal of the day is reserved for this $150 off saving on this top of the line 2019 Dell XPS 13 for $1,149.99 (was $1,249.99), which keeps that 10th gen Core i7 but upgrades to a 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This one's definitely an investment, but if you're a professional or enthusiast who needs both multi-tasking performance and will benefit from that expansive solid-state drive, then it's great value.

Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to the $40 discount Dell is offering this weekend. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

But do you want more power? While not quite as good value in our books, Dell is still offering a nice $50 saving on this middle-tier 2019 Dell XPS 13, which features a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor. This is a good buy if you're needing something for more CPU heavy tasks - music production for example.



Better still is this top of the line 2019 Dell XPS 13, which not only features a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM but also a nice $150 saving on top. This is the one to get if you want to cover all your bases - fast performance, multi-tasking headroom, and plenty of space on that bigger solid-state drive.

