You can now order UFC 257 to watch Conor McGregor's return - here's how

What would the UFC - or even the world, for that matter - be like without Conor McGregor? Try as he might, The Notorious one just can't seem to leave MMA behind him and on Sunday, January 23 he returns once again to the Octagon to do battle with a familiar face at UFC 257 - Dustin Poirier.

The planet looks like a very different place now to the one this pair found themselves in when McGregor battled to a win in Las Vegas back in September, 2014. But even when you swap Sin City for Yas Island, this remains a much-anticipated match up and many people across the world will be tuning in from their homes to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257.

While Poirier has enjoyed a very esteemed career since their first meeting, nobody can deny that McGregor is the big draw here. This is his first fight since last January, but he should expect more of a battle this time around than this 40-second destruction of Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246. And with a potential shot at the Lightweight Championship likely to be dangled in front of the winner, McGregor vs Poirier has got classic written all over it.

Read on to discover how to order the ESPN+'s UFC PPV now and get prepared to watch Conor McGregor return to action at UFC 257.

UFC 257 in the US exclusively on ESPN+

See UFC 257 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Over in the US trying to track down your UFC 257 stream? ESPN+ has the exclusive rights, meaning it is the one place to watch it. There are two options on cost, completely depending on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then you'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 257 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone). Your other option is to just simply buy access to UFC 257 for $69.99 - available only if you're already an ESPN+ subscriber. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, January 23 from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

As well as all the action from Abu Dhabi, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, ESPN+ continues to pick up loads of other great live sport action. It hosted the massive Fury vs Wilder boxing match last year, shows loads of European soccer, and even gets the odd NHL and NFL game. Considering you get the whole year for less than an effective $30 with the above bundle, it's hard to ignore the value.