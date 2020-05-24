The XPS 13 laptop on sale for $699.99 is Dell's best Memorial Day deal

Dell's Memorial Day sale is happening now which means you score record-low prices on best-selling laptops. Dell's best Memorial Day deal is the XPS 13 laptop that's on sale for just $699.99. That's a $319 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,018.99 $699.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $699.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

Dell Memorial Day laptop deals:

Dell Memorial Day laptop deals:

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $399.99 $329.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a fantastic option. On sale for just $329.99, the 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touch display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $579.99 $549.99 at Dell

Dell has the Inspiron 3000 laptop on sale for $549.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Alienware M15 R1 Gaming Laptop: $1,744.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

The Alienware M15 gets a massive $445 price cut at Dell's Memorial Day sale. The gaming laptop packs a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,649.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

You can score a $250 price cut on the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at Dell's Memorial Day sale. The versatile laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge Touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,949.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Upgrade your machine to the XPS 15 laptop that's currently $400 off at Dell. Dell's most powerful XPS laptop features a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 9th gen Intel Core processor.

