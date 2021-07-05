Xbox Series X wireless controller takes rare price cut at Amazon and Microsoft

The Xbox Series X wireless controller (also compatible with previous systems) hasn't seen too many discounts over the last few months. The cheapest Carbon Black model, in fact, hasn't seen a price close to $50 since the end of January. However, both Microsoft and Amazon are changing that today, with a selection of Xbox controller deals that are offering both rare savings and, in some cases, record low prices.

That Carbon Black Xbox Series X controller is now available for $49.99, but such a $10 discount is proving popular. We've already seen it run out of stock at Amazon, so Microsoft is your best place to be right now.

If you're after something a little more colorful, the newer (and slightly more expensive) Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt colorways are dropping back down to their lowest recorded prices today. While a $5 discount at Amazon doesn't seem like much, we've never seen these gamepads go below the resulting $59 figure, and such savings only first appeared at the start of June.

Today's best Xbox Series X controller deals

Xbox Core wireless controller (Carbon Black): $59.99 $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $10 - The cheapest in today's Xbox Series X controller deals, the Carbon Black model is available for just $49.99. Even though this briefly dipped down to $39 last Black Friday, you're getting an excellent discount here as we haven't seen that $59.99 MSRP buckle all year so far. Amazon has run out of stock on this colorway now, which means you'll need to head over to Microsoft.

Xbox Core wireless controller (Blue / Red / Volt): $64.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $5 - While it's only $5 off this is a return to a record low price on the newer Xbox wireless controller colorways. You'll find the Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt versions for just under $60 here, and while Microsoft is matching this offer, you'll be paying 99 cents more there.

While the Xbox Series X controller was originally launched for the next generation it is still compatible with older Xbox One systems as well as the Xbox Series S. Plus, you'll still be able to take advantage of the new Share button which makes taking screenshots and video clips quick and easy.

The new controller also benefits from a hybrid d-pad inspired by the more premium version included on the Xbox Elite Controller 2, additional textures on trigger buttons and super fast, low latency connectivity with the Xbox Series X console as well.

More Xbox Series X controller deals

