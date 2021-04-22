Xbox Series X restock: Walmart and Best Buy – when and where to buy it

Walmart Xbox Series X update: The massive Walmart Xbox Series X that we were hoping for, despite always saying it was a slim chance, doesn't look to be happening today, April 22, according to Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. He'll send you an alert when Walmart, or any other store has the Xbox Series X console back in stock. Yesterday's Amazon restock alert helped a lot of people claim the Microsoft console, and all eyes are now on Antonline today, and Best Buy tomorrow, to see if there's an Xbox restock or a PS5 restock in the next 24 hours.

(Image credit: Future)

There are US stores that could have the console soon. Antonline usually has the Microsoft console first (among the four) – if it's going to do an Xbox drop (it promises a 'next-gen console every week'). We didn't see a Target restock date today, April 22, so next week seems very likely, and the hope of Walmart Xbox restock looks slim by the minute for this afternoon. The Best Buy restock could happen tomorrow, Friday, April 23 (an entire month since Best Buy last had console inventory).

You can get alerts on when and where the Xbox Series X is back in stock, with real-time updates through Matt Swider's Xbox restock Twitter tracker. Other stores that should have availability that he tracks include Antonline (which had an Xbox Series X restock two weeks ago, so this week), Newegg, Costco, Sam's Club and the official Microsoft Xbox store.

Rumroed Xbox restock date: Slim chance today, Thursday, April 22 at 2:30pm EDT

Slim chance today, Thursday, April 22 at 2:30pm EDT Last Xbox restock date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT When it's actually in stock: Walmart Xbox Series X | Walmart Xbox Series S

Wait time: Online orders, ships anywhere from one week to one month lat

The next Walmart Xbox Series X restock is unlikely today, April 22, and may be a better sign for a massive restock next week. The past two Walmart Xbox restock events have seen limited consoles on hand (both April 15 and April 8). Matt Swider always has information about the Walmart restock time nearly three hours ahead of orders opening up (hasn't happened yet, which is bad news). When Walmart Xbox orders do get announced, they usually begin at 2:30pm EDT / 11:30am PDT, and the Walmart press release goes out on our Xbox Twitter tracker by noon EDT.

Here's what our Walmart Xbox stock alert looked like on March 22:

🚨First up is Xbox Series X & S at WalmartNOTE: PS5 is in 30 minsMarch 18, 2021 See more

The next Target Xbox Series X restock date is likely to be next week, as the retail chain may be waiting to restock due to the fact that it's still building up more inventory. It's been over six weeks since that last Xbox drop at the retailer. We've seen a few stores build up small amounts of Xbox console inventory over that time. Matt Swider will have early information on the Xbox restock situation next week.

Here's our Target Xbox Series X restock alert from Thursday, March 11:

Series S 1st, X is next🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in US!Big One 🐳1. ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar🙏2. 🖱️Click 🔄keep refreshing &🛒try to add to cartSeries S ($299) https://t.co/zNoPQ4lL74Series X ($499) https://t.co/yELb7CrZXo https://t.co/htrEZzE8GXMarch 11, 2021 See more

We saw a surprise Xbox Series X restock at Amazon on Tuesday, March 23 at around 7:12pm EDT, and our restock tracker sent out an alert as soon as it happened. Even with that, the restock lasted just a few minutes for the Series X. Those who were able to order the Amazon Xbox Series X restock were persistent – it wasn't just about the speed of getting to the website. Another tactic used was adding the 'sold out' Xbox to your wish list, then add it to the cart. That's in case Amazon gave you an error message when trying to check out with the Xbox Series X.

Here's what our Amazon Xbox restock alert looked like on Wednesday, April 21

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock! 📦 AMAZON 📦 in the US has it♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PS5 stock updatesXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5jhpFiXrJwApril 21, 2021 See more

Confirmed Xbox restock date: today, Wednesday, April 21 – happening now

today, Wednesday, April 21 – happening now Last Xbox restock date: Wednesday, April 14

Wednesday, April 14 When it's in stock: GameStop Xbox Series X and Series S bundles

The GameStop Xbox Series X restock is today, April 21, according to Mat Swider citing the US game retailer and their official communications. The Xbox is for sale right now, in fact. You won't be able to buy the Xbox Series X console outright, however, as it'll be offered through Xbox All-Access, the Microsoft financing plan to spread the payment out over time for the console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's a great option for some people, but lots of people prefer to pay off the console right price, or not have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – and some people don't have good credit to make the purchase. In those cases, we're still tracking Xbox Series X restock at other stores this week.

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker alert for GameStop will look like this:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

There hasn't been a Best Buy Xbox Serie X restock in a month, and it's overdue at the largest electronics retailer in the US. In fact, we haven't seen any console restock from Best Buy recently, despite some rumors every Friday.

What time will the Best Buy Xbox restock happen if it does this week? We usually start looking at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT. We've seen Best Buy restock as late as 3:15pm EDT, but it's usually earlier with the three-hour time frame.

Next restock date: Maybe this week

Maybe this week Last Xbox Series X restock dates: Wednesday, April 7

Wednesday, April 7 Wait time: Online only, fast shipping (sells out quickly)

The next Xbox Series X restock date may be at Antonline, as the US retailer is known for next-gen restocks weekly, according to its own admission on Twitter. There's a chance of a PS5 restock and Xbox restock this week – both consoles in bundle form.

Antonline ships consoles fast and it doesn't play games with its add to cart button like other Xbox Series X restock locations. This means you have about three minutes from the time Matt Swider sends his tweet to actually buy it.

Our last Antonline Xbox Series X restock alert from Wednesday, April 7:

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🐜 @antonlinecom 🐜♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series X bundle https://t.co/xVnpTewFsdApril 7, 2021 See more

Potential Xbox restock date: This week, but minutes at time

The official Microsoft Xbox store used to have the Series X console back in stock on random days through the week, however, it sold out one minute, according to our restock Twitter tracker account. We haven't seen a restock in recent weeks, though. Is Microsoft allowing other retailers to sell its console, or is it building up inventory? We're going to keep watching and send alerts when Xbox Series X is in stock.

The secret: some people either cancel their orders midway through the process, or their credit card gets rejected, so do keep refreshing when we send out the Xbox restock alert. You may get lucky in scooping up a console that gets kicked back into the inventory system after five or fifteen minutes.

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock at 💻 MICROSOFT 💻 in the US right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradarXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5BmpyN2zboWon't last longMarch 26, 2021 See more

Costco Xbox restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

The Costco Xbox restock date, like Newegg, is always unpredictable, but we often see the console back in stock on weekdays during normal hours (unlike rival Sam's Club, which can be all over the place with times as late as 1am EDT). There's a barrier to entry here, which can be a really good thing for you: the Xbox stock is open to Costco members only. That slows down the pace at which people can buy the Xbox Series X, but also means... you have to be a paid Costco member. The last Costco Xbox restock was Tuesday, April 13, so expect to see more Microsoft inventory soon.

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PS5 stock updatesXbox Series X bundle https://t.co/0MTAA1u1qqApril 13, 2021 See more