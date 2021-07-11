Xbox Series X restock: it's officially easier to find in stock – here's how to buy it

The next Xbox Series X restock in the US will be easier to buy when you follow our 24/7 Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when the console is in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Matt has observed the Xbox Series X stock at stores like Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart and noticed the console is staying in stock far longer than it had been in the first half of 2021, especially compared to the still-elusive PS5 restock. You just have to know where to look, and this week looking promising for his alerts.

Xbox Series X restock news: it's gotten much easier

July 1: Walmart had it in stock for several minutes (it's always a Thursday)

June 24 and 29: Best Buy had Xbox Series X in stock for several minutes

Costco had a bundle with a pricey SSD in stock for an entire weekend

The Xbox Series X restock news has been slow recently, with the last massive restock date being at Walmart on July 1. But what we noticed is that the console was far easier to buy than prior weeks and months. This is a good sign.

The same thing happened on June 24 and June 29 when there was a Best Buy Xbox Series X restock. The console just sat there for several minutes without selling out, and it was selling for MSRP. Even GameStop was willing to sell the new Xbox in stores without forcing a bundle in a one-off opportunity in June.

Finally, there's typically a Costco bundle that contains MLB The Show and an SDD that gets a little pricey, but it was available to purchase for an entire weekend. This is a much better option than resorting to a reseller, who will charge you the same price for just the console.

So while we haven't seen the new Xbox in stock at retailers in recent days (besides a random BJs Wholesale restock), there's a lot of promise in the two weeks ahead, as GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart are all due to carry the Microsoft console.

Here are some options to buy the Xbox Series X.

Target Xbox Series X restock: daily online locally

Target Xbox restock are online locally now every morning

Only a handful of stores get a few consoles and go on sale as they come in

This is very different from the nationwide Xbox Series X restocks before

Every morning Target has the Xbox Series X in stock at random stores to be bought online (no, you cannot buy the Xbox in stores in the US at this time). The problem is that it's hard to issue Twitter alerts when it's usually select stores in a city and there are as few as five consoles as part of the Xbox restock.

Target has switched from a nationwide restock date to offering the Xbox Series X at a local level (again only to be bought online buy picked up in stores) and it has the Xbox consoles for sale as they come in every morning.

Xbox Series X 'pilot program'

Microsoft has diverted Xbox console stock to its Xbox Insiders program

Beta testers (of new dashboards and such) get access to buying a console

It requires powering up your Xbox One console

The Microsoft store hasn't had a major restock in the US in some time. Instead, the company has diverted some of its inventory so that Xbox Insiders can now buy Xbox Series X through their existing Xbox One console if they're part of the beta program.

That's a great incentive for people who want to test out dashboard tweaks and other updates Microsft rolls out ahead of time, and be able to upgrade from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X. Note: you'll have to power up your Xbox One in order to log into the Xbox Insiders program – you can't buy a second console from an Xbox Series X, for example.

Xbox All Access is often the silent restock

Walmart and GameStop had Xbox Series X in stock through All Access for weeks and no one noticed

The pay-as-you-go program does hook you into a 24-month contract

Stores like Walmart and GameStop often restock the Xbox Series X through the Xbox All Access bundle, which works a lot like a smartphone plan. You pay for the console over time, but you're also signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which is actually something you should look into buying alongside an Xbox anyway).

After 24 months, you save a couple of dollars with this Xbox Series X plan, but you're on the hook being required to pay for it for two years.

We'll continue to offer Xbox Series X restock updates as stores like Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop are overdue to make the Microsoft console available to purchase. After all, they have to compete with those Nintendo OLED pre-orders.