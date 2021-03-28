Trending

Xbox Series X restock: new console stock expected this week – when and where

By

Our Xbox Series X restock tracker is answering when and where to expect the Microsoft console. Here are the stores and US stores.

Xbox Series X stock Target
(Image credit: Microsoft/Future)

Updates for Xbox Series X restock dates are coming your way via our restock tracker, which has had exclusive details regarding when and where to buy it in weeks past. We don't foresee Microsoft's console being back in stock on Sunday March 28, but this week we may see Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop restock, to name a few stores in the US due inventory. Here's how to get Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker alerts.

Our Xbox Series X restock alerts look like this (for example):

See more

On average, the Xbox sells out in less than three minutes when retailers don't hold back and release inventory on waves. That's why it's important to get an Xbox restock alert on minute one.

2. Figure out the US that will have Xbox restock and their potential dates

Walmart Xbox Series X restock date

The rumored Walmart Xbox Series X restock is Thursday, April 1 at 2:30pm EDT / 11:30am PDT, and that fits into the retail giant's pattern of offering Xbox drops every other Thursday. Of course, last week, it did have the Xbox Series X on sale through Microsoft's 'All Access' finance plan (it works the same way you buy a phone), but we're expected to see the standalone console up for grabs April 1.

The Walmart restock is your best and worst chance to buy the new Xbox. As the largest retailer in the US, it seems have to massive Xbox Series X inventory, but being such a popular store, the Xbox restocks attract more attention than Target, Best Buy and even Amazon.

Here's what our last Walmart Xbox stock alert looked like on March 18:

See more

GameStop Xbox Series X restock date

The next GameStop Xbox Series X restock may happen as soon as the middle of this week, so we'll be looking from Tuesday, March 30 onward. The restock time is often in the afternoon (rarely at night). We've seen GameStop with the Xbox on sale every week or every other week, and the last Xbox Series X drop was Tuesday, March 23.

Note: GameStop routinely restricts its Xbox Series X restock to bundles, and while it can cost more, it makes buying the new Xbox much easier because resellers have a more difficult time profiting from the packed-in games and accessories (which are all readily available). We usually know in advance when a GameStop restock happens.

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker alert for GameStop will look like:

See more

Target Xbox Series X restock date

The next Target Xbox restock may be Thursday, April 1 or Thursday April 8. You see, we usually get a next-gen restock from Target every two weeks, and while we did see a PS5 restock on Thursday, March 25 (two weeks after the prior drop on March 11), there was no Xbox on sale. So we're unsure if Target will go three weeks between Xbox drops, or wait a long four weeks between restocks. Either way, Target likes to go early – we've been seeing stocks between 7am EDT and 8am EDT.

Here's our Target Xbox Series X restock alert from Thursday, March 11:

See more

Best Buy Xbox Series X restock date

There has been a next-gen restock at Best Buy for six weeks in a row on a Friday, and while the Microsoft console missed one of those weeks (there was still a PS5 restock to keep the trend alive), we think the retailer may go seven-for-seven.

If that happens, the Best Buy Xbox Series X restock date will be Friday, April 2. We typically see the restock time occur between 12pm and 3pm EDT. Remember, this is an online-only order with an in-store pickup, usually scheduled for 3 to 5 days later.

See more

Amazon Xbox Series X restock date

We saw a surprise Xbox Series X restock at Amazon on Tuesday, March 23, and our restock tracker sent out an alert as soon as it happened. Even with that, the restock lasted just two minutes for the Series X. We also saw the Series S in stock it lasted a bit longer, but it has since sold out. There have only been a handful of Amazon Xbox restock dates since the console launched in November 2020, so we're unsure of when it'll be back in stock. We'll update this section when we know more.

Here's what our Amazon Xbox restock alert looked like on Tuesday, March 23

See more

Microsoft Xbox Series X restock date

The official Microsoft Xbox store often has the Series X console in stock throughout the week, however, it sells out in three minutes or less, according to our restock Twitter tracker account. 

The secret: some people either cancel their orders midway through the process, or their credit card gets rejected, so do keep refreshing when we send out the Xbox restock alert. You may get lucky in scooping up a console that gets kicked back into the inventory system after five or fifteen minutes. 

See more

Antonline Xbox Series X restock date

Antonline has a console restock at least once a week, according to the retailer's official Twitter account, and that means we can expect to see the Xbox Series X in stock (last week's restock was limited to the PS5 and Series S). Antonline has become the surprise favorite store of gamers since the next-gen consoles launched in November because ships consoles fast. It also doesn't play games with its add to cart button during a restock. Just be prepared to pay face value for games and accessories, which we see as a benefit as it turns off resellers.

Our last Antonline Xbox Series X restock alert from Wednesday, March 17

See more
See more Gaming news