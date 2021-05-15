Xbox Series X restock date: here's when to buy the Microsoft console – get it fast

The next Microsoft Xbox Series X restock could be hours away, according to our Xbox restock tracker Matt Swider. He'll allow you to get alerts for when the hard-to-buy console is back in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. When will the new Xbox restock? We suspect Sunday night as we've seen the official Microsoft Xbox store restock the Xbox Series X console two out of the last three weeks on Sunday night into Monday morning at 12am EDT / 9pm PDT.

Will Xbox Series X restock?

Next Xbox restock date: Likely Sunday, May 16 at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT (Microsoft's most popular restock window)

When will Microsoft restock the Xbox Series X? We're going to suggest checking with us every Sunday in May 2021 at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT. While we think it comes in stock at midnight, since that's technically Monday morning, we want to be as clear in our advice as possible and avoid any confusion around when you'll be able to buy the Xbox Series X. It's Sunday night before you go to sleep for Monday.

What to do when it's in stock at Microsoft: You should keep trying to buy it for at least 30 minutes from the Microsoft store – with a lot of refreshing even if it says out of stock. Why? Thousands of people will be trying to make the purchase of the Microsoft console, and many will either fail to add their credit card details properly or bail on buying it (a lot of people just like to see if they can buy it). After a few minutes (roughly 15 minutes), that inventory will kick back into the Microsoft store system and be available to buy again. That's our best tip: don't give up on trying to buy the Xbox Series X.

What not to do: Most people see the initial Xbox Series X restock Twitter alert from Matt Swider at midnight, and they immediately go to the Xbox website to buy it only to see the add-to-cart button say 'Out of stock'. Frustrated, they reply to Matt with a message like 'Out of stock' or 'It's gone'. However, what they should be doing is sticking to the Microsoft website and constantly refreshing the page.

Other Xbox Series X restock alerts

Matt has been sending Xbox Series X restock alerts for all retailers in the US. We think that Target is nearly a lock for Wednesday, May 19 and we may see Walmart restock Xbox on Thursday, May 20 at 2:30pm, although that's not confirmed just yet (we usually know from our Walmart restock sources at 12pm EDT on Thursdays).

There's also a chance that an Xbox Series X Best Buy restock for this week, while Target is always a possibility.