Xbox Series X restock: live tracker for Best Buy, Target, GameStop and Microsoft

Recent Xbox Series X restock dates offer promising signs, as the Microsoft console has been in stock at multiple retailers in the US and it stays in stock longer today than it did in the first half of 2021.

To get in-stock Xbox alerts, the Xbox Series X is being tracked at American retailers, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart and the official Microsoft Xbox store throughout August 2021.

Update: Last week, we saw both Walmart and the official Microsoft Xbox Store offer the console for a few minutes, which is longer than normal, and hundreds of our followers were able to purchase the Microsoft console for its $499 MSRP.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Best Buy Xbox Series X restock: it may be next

Next Best Buy Xbox Series X restock: Maybe this week (no consoles last week)

Maybe this week (no consoles last week) Last Best Buy Xbox Series X restock: Wednesday, July 14 at 3:10pm EDT

Wednesday, July 14 at 3:10pm EDT How to buy the Xbox from Best Buy: Follow our Xbox restock tracker account

Best Buy Xbox Series X dates have been pretty consistent in 2021 with nearly weekly console drops through its online store (never Best Buy in-store Xbox restocks). The last stock went live in the US on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, meaning there was no restock last week after a month of the popular electronics retailer offering new consoles weekly.

There was a more recent Best Buy PS5 restock a little over a week ago on a Friday, but Xbox buyers were left out in the cold and Best Buy offered no consoles last week. Like a lot of American retailers, Best Buy has had the Xbox in stock longer, but drops happen fewer times than the Sony disc and digital consoles.

Best Buy restock dates have been random, although the in-stock time has always fit into a daylight hours window: 9:38am to 5:05pm – so basically the whole day, but at least this information tells you it's never overnight nor it is in the very early morning. That can make it difficult to buy the Xbox Series X from Best Buy if you're stuck at work during those hours.

The random restock date and times at Best Buy are why our Xbox Series X restock alerts have become so crucial for people.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock time

Next Walmart Xbox Series X restock: maybe Thursday, August 5 at 3pm EDT if it happens this week

maybe Thursday, August 5 at 3pm EDT if it happens this week Last Walmart Xbox Series X restock: July 29 at 3pm EDT

The Walmart Xbox Series X restock date and time are consistent, even if the patterns in which it has an Xbox restock are never guaranteed: the day of the week and time are always on a Thursday at either 2:30pm EDT or 3pm EDT, according to our Xbox Series X restock expert Matt Swider. Walmart doesn't stray from this date and time.

It's important to subscribe to our alerts – you'll be the first to know and can get a link directly from the tweet. You should open it up on a web browser right at 3pm EDT (if it happens then – the latest Walmart PS5 restock time has been at 3:35pm EDT) and we'll tweet out helpful advice like using the mobile app at the same time to constantly tap the Walmart Xbox Series X add-to-cart button.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

GameStop Xbox Series X restock

Next GameStop Xbox Series X restock: Unknown, but it's overdue

Unknown, but it's overdue Last minor GameStop Xbox Series X restock: Thursday, July 15 at 11am EDT

Thursday, July 15 at 11am EDT Last Xbox All-Access bundle restock at GameStop: June 23 at 2pm EDT

June 23 at 2pm EDT Only GameStop in-store Xbox Series X restock in 2021: June 16 at store open

June 16 at store open Last major GameStop Xbox Series X restock: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT How to buy the Xbox from GameStop: Follow our Xbox restock tracker account

As you can see, the GameStop Xbox Series X restock strategy is all over the place, with the last major online inventory launching back on May 26. There have been other Xbox restock events since that date: on June 16 we saw the first and only major in-store restock at retailer stores – GameStop or otherwise – in 2021; on June 23, we saw an Xbox All Access bundle go live; and this past Thursday, July 15, the retailer briefly bundled the Xbox Series X console with an extra blue Xbox controller, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and $20 gift card and F1 2021.

We're hoping for more – and better – Xbox Series X GameStop bundles in the near future, as the game retailer keeps trying different things with its Xbox inventory. And, of course, we'll be there with Twitter alerts.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Microsoft Store secret Xbox Series X availability

Last Microsoft Xbox Series X restock date: Thursday, July 29 at 6:05pm EDT

Thursday, July 29 at 6:05pm EDT Microsoft has diverted Xbox console stock to its Xbox Insiders program

Beta testers (of new dashboards) get access to buying a console

It requires powering up your Xbox One console

Microsoft has locked in Thursdays at its go-to restock date, although it has also done Sunday night at 11:59pm previously. While it did have a restock for a few minutes (maybe a whole three minutes) on Thursday, July 29 at 6:05pm EDT, it has been diverting its Xbox stock from its own retail store to a new pilot program.

The Xbox Insiders Xbox Series X upgrade plan, first discovered by Bradon Hofer, is actually a great incentive for people who want to beta test dashboard tweaks and other system updates that Microsoft is developing for its consoles. And if you're stuck testing things out on an old Xbox One and wanting to upgrade to the new Xbox Series X, really you should be the first in line.

Note: you'll need to power up your old Xbox One console in order to log into this particular Xbox Insiders menu. You access it online, nor can you find the menu on an Xbox Series X. This prevents Xbox Series X owners from ordering a second console from their brand new system.

(Image credit: Brandon Hofer / Gaming Target)

Target Xbox Series X restock: daily online locally

Target Xbox restock are online locally now almost every morning

Only a few zip codes have the Xbox Series X for sale – and only a few consoles at that

This is very different from the nationwide Xbox Series X restocks before

Every weekday morning and sometimes on Saturdays, Target has the Xbox Series X in stock at random stores to be bought online (no, you cannot buy the Xbox in stores in the US at this time). The problem is that it's hard to issue Twitter alerts when it's usually select stores in a city and there are as few as five consoles as part of the Xbox restock.

Target has switched from a nationwide restock date to offering the Xbox Series X at a local level (again only to be bought online buy picked up in stores) and it has the Xbox consoles for sale as they come in every morning.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Xbox All-Access is often the silent restock

Walmart and GameStop had Xbox Series X in stock through All Access for weeks and no one noticed

The pay-as-you-go program does hook you into a 24-month contract

Stores like Walmart and GameStop often restock the Xbox Series X through the Xbox All Access bundle, which works a lot like a smartphone plan. You pay for the console over time, but you're also signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which is actually something you should look into buying alongside an Xbox anyway).

After 24 months, you save a couple of dollars with this Xbox Series X plan, but you're on the hook being required to pay for it for two years.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

The Xbox Series X restock news continues to be a mixed bag. The console is readily available when there's a restock, but retailers in the US haven't made the new Xbox for sale except for a few restock dates in late June and the first half of July. Demand has fallen, but so has supply. At first, it may be difficult to buy Xbox Series X once things do become steady again (as more demand piles up), but as soon as those pent-up needs are met, it will just sit there in stock again, according to our analysis.

Amazon Xbox Series X restock

Believe it or not, Amazon hasn't had an Xbox Series X restock since Prime Day in late June. That means the online retailer is also overdue to put up the Xbox for sale, and that many of its customers are going to clamor for the opportunity to buy it due to all of the pent up demand. It's going to be chaotic to say the least.

Something that Amazon has been doing overseas with restocks is limited sales to Prime customers. This would overcome the many troubles that Amazon (and also Walmart) has with resellers scooping up all of the consoles with the use of bots. So far, the Prime-only restock events haven't come to the US.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

With the launch of the Halo Infinite beta, there's going to be growing demand for the Xbox Series X, and we're live tracking all of the major US retailers and updating our exclusive restock reporting every step of the way.