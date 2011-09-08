Video: LG's best tech at IFA 2011

LG may not have chosen to have a press conference at IFA 2011 this year but the company still managed to showcase some impressive technology on its stand.

With LG still very much behind passive 3D technology and looking to expand this into the gaming sector – just check out the side by side gaming tech – and also releasing an accessory for its plasma TVs that allows you to draw on your television set, we thought it best to show you this technology in action.

So, check out the video below and see just what the Korean company is looking to release over the next few months.