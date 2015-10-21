10 films that foresaw 2015 – and aren't Back to the Future

The film that marked the end of Neon Genesis Evangelion was made in 1997, set in 2015 and proposed a much more exciting future than what has actually happened. The anime, which set the template for Pacific Rim, featured massive bio-robots ("Evangeleons") which are designed to fight off giant monsters. Sadly the closest we can find to anyone building an actual massive robot is this Turkish Mayor, who has constructed a large anime-style robot to protect his town.

Perhaps one of the most interesting technologies used in Eva though is "LCL" – or liquid breathing. When Eva pilots are fully submerged in the substance, the liquid replaces the air around them and in their lungs. In real life, we haven't quite got there yet, although remarkably there have been human trials of liquid breathing. Sadly this wasn't so we could pilot bio-robots, but purely because scientists reckon it could help us avoid the bends when deep-sea diving. Priorities, science!