The Apple Watch is on the wish lists of many, but its high asking price might stand in the way of a few actually getting one for the holiday. But B&H wants to change that. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Sport 38mm in the gold aluminum flavor for $299 at B&H.

What's even better is that B&H is throwing in a $50 gift card to spend at its store (either online or off), which is just the icing on the cake for this amazing deal.