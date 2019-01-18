WD’s newest 1TB drive only costs $249

Western Digital aims to capture the solid-state drive (SSD) market again with the Black SN750, it’s fastest and cheapest NVMe drive yet.

Featuring sequential read speeds up to 3,470MB/s and sequential writes up to 3,000 MB/s, the 1TB WD Black SN750 is now available for only $249 (about £190, AU$350).

Comparatively, the company’s last flagship SSD, the WD Black NVMe SSD , launched last April with 1TB model that costed $399 (£394, AU$619). WD's last-generation drive also ran at relatively close speeds of up to 3,400MB/s sequential reads 2,800MB/s sequential writes.

Overall, Western Digital has brought in a few small increases in speed, but a ton of additional value, to put its Black SN750 ahead of other drives that have outpaced it, such as the Samsung 970 Pro (reads and writes up to 3,500MB/s and 2,700MB/s, respectively).

WD Black SN750 specs breakdown

What’s more impressive is just how affordable the new WD Black SN750 is. This new drive comes in capacities starting at 256GB for $79 (about £60, AU$110), followed by 512GB for $129 (about £100, AU$179) and 1TB for $249 (about £190, AU$350).

WD also claims to have found a way to double its storage density over its previous generation NVMe SSD, and the company plans to introduce a new 2TB option later this February for $499 (about £390, AU$700). WD also tells us it will introduce drives (500GB and up) bundled with a special heatsink created by EKWB by the end of Q1 2019 (roughly January to March) – sadly, this cooler won’t be sold separately.

Overall, it seems Western Digital is pricing the Black SN750 is be aggressively competitive, especially with a 1TB drive that only asks for $249 (about £190, AU$350). Its main rival, the Samsung 970 Pro, asks for a much higher $399 (£319, AU$569).