Walmart's best early Black Friday deal is this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298

Walmart's early Black Friday sale is officially live, and we've just spotted stunningly-low price on a 4K TV deal that's sure to go fast. Currently, you can get this 55-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for just $228 at Walmart. That's the best deal we've seen for the TCL set and an incredible price for mid-size 4K smart TV.



Black Friday TV deals priced this low typically don't stick around for long, and we think this is the best offer from today's sale. We don't expect to see a lower during during Walmart's official Black Friday sale, so we'd recommend snagging this early Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

Walmart Black Friday TV deal

Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $228. The Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities with the Roku operating system built-in for seamless streaming. This is an incredible price for a 55-inch 4K TV and one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. View Deal

The TCL Roku TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The 55-inch TV also features smart capabilities that allow you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from your home screen. You're also getting the Roku operating system built-in, which gives you access to voice control with the compatible Roku app.



