Verizon's Black Friday Google Pixel 5 deals can save you $350 instantly - no trade-in required

Verizon's latest Black Friday Google Pixel 5 deals are fantastic if you've been holding off on buying this brand new Android flagship.

From now until Sunday, you can score a $350 discount when you buy online at Verizon, plus, if you choose - a great array of trade-in bonuses too.

What makes this particular Black Friday Google Pixel 5 of note in our eyes is it's the first straight discount on this new device at Verizon. By that, we mean you don't actually have to trade-in your old phone or be switching to get a price cut here, all you simply need to do is pick one up with a new unlimited line, and voila - $350 off your phone bill over 24 months.

Of course, if you did want to trade-in, or even better if you were switching over to Verizon, then big red is also offering some great deals there too - up to $550 off with a trade-in and $400 for switching, respectively. Put together, that's actually a free phone by our (admittedly sometimes terrible) calculations - not a bad Google Pixel 5 deal by any stretch of the imagination.

Black Friday Google Pixel 5 deals at Verizon

Google Pixel 5: Save $350 online, or free with switch, plus trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Save $350 when you buy a new Google Pixel 5 online from Verizon this weekend, plus make use of any one of multiple deals that you can bundle in for further savings. Save up to an additional $550 when you trade-in plus another $400 if you're switching. Bundle all those together and you're getting a free phone here potentially.

Other Black Friday deals at Verizon today

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 $12.49/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon

Save $300 in total on your phone bill over 24 months when you pick up an iPhone 11 online at Verizon. To be eligible, you'll need to buy your phone with a new unlimited line, but that's it - it's simply an online discount, no trade-in's or upgrades required.

Total cost: $299 (24 mo)