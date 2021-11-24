Up your game with Corsair Black Friday deals on keyboards, mice and headsets

When it comes to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals, peripherals are always big sellers, so it's no surprise that Corsair Black Friday deals are popping up at major retailers from Amazon to Best Buy.

With Black Friday deals rolling out at full tilt, most of the Corsair Black Friday deals we're seeing are probably about as good as they're going to get on a lot of these items, so if you see something you want, don't hesitate to jump on it.

Today's best Corsair Black Friday deals

Corsair Black Friday gaming mouse deals

$89 Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB gaming mouse | $89 $75 at Newegg

Save $14 - If you're big on MMORPGs or MOBAs, you'll love this Corsair gaming mouse with 17 fully programmable buttons and 16K dpi for responsive performance while running through your skill rotations and macros.

$39 Corsair M55 RGB Pro Ambidextrous gaming mouse | $39 $24 at Newegg

Save $15 - Lefties of the world, Corsair hasn't forgotten about you, and thanks to this ambidextrous gaming mouse with 12.4K dpi, you too can enjoy comfortable gaming performance with this Corsair Black Friday deal.

$89 Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Wireless | $89 $69 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Enjoy 18K dpi precision, 8 programmable buttons, and wireless or Bluetooth connectivity with this Corsair Black Friday deal over at Best Buy.

Corsair Nightsword RGB gaming mouse | $79 Corsair Nightsword RGB gaming mouse | $79 $59 at Amazon

Save $20 - Enjoy comfort and performance with this Corsair Nightsword gaming mouse with 10 fully programmable buttons and 18K dpi optical sensor – all for 25% off with this Corsair Black Friday deal.

Corsair Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

$99 Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE Mechanical gaming keyboard | $99 $69 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, the K60 RGB Pro Mechanical gaming keyboard from Corsair offers a great balance between functionality and price thanks to this Corsair Black Friday offer from Amazon.

$229 Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical gaming keyboard | $229 $189 at Amazon

Save $40 - Enjoy cutting edge performance from Corsair with the K100 RGB Pro Optical-Mechanical gaming keyboard, featuring 44-zone RGB, a durable aluminum frame, Axon Hyper-Processing technology for faster throughput, and Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver mechanical key switches – all for 17% off this Black Friday.

$149 Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire gaming keyboard | $149 $89 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Save on desk space with this low profile mechanical gaming keyboard from Corsair, featuring Cherry MX Low Profile Speed Switches, a lightweight aluminum frame and USB port passthrough.

$179 Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical gaming keyboard | $179 $152 at Newegg

Save $27 - Get this stunning Corsair mechanical gaming keyboard for 15% off right now with this Corsair Black Friday deal over at Newegg and enjoy Cherry MX Speed Silver mechanical switches, 8MB profile storage and more.

Corsair Black Friday gaming headset deals

$149 Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless | $149 $119 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Enjoy Dolby Atmos sound with custom-tuned 50mm audio drivers for the PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5 thanks to this Corsair Black Friday deal from Best Buy.

$209 Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE Wireless | $209 $169 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Get one of the most premium PC gaming headsets around with the Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE Wireless and enjoy 7.1 surround sound and 50mm audio drivers for PCs, Macs, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

$69 Corsair HS60 Pro (3.5mm) | $69 $42 at Newegg

Save $27 - With so many wired gaming headsets not using USB connections, sometimes you just want – or need – a good old fashioned 3.5mm headset. This Corsair HS60 Pro has that along with 50mm audio drivers, immersive 7.1 surround sound, and noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone – now for 39% off thanks to this Corsair Black Friday deal from Newegg.

$39 Corsair HS35 gaming headset | $39 $29 at Amazon

Save $10 - Gaming headsets can get pretty expensive, but this HS35 is a great option for anyone on a tighter budget who wants a quality headset for less – thanks to this Corsair Black Friday deal over at Amazon.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless gaming headset | $179 Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless gaming headset | $179 $159 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get this premium gaming headset for less and enjoy high-fidelity 7.1 surround sound, broadcast-quality microphone, 20 hour battery life, and more – all for 11% off thanks to this Corsair Black Friday deal at Amazon.

