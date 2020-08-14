UFC 252: everything you need to know about Miocic vs Cormier 3 and the rest of Saturday's card

As Miocic and Cormier put an end to one of the biggest heavyweight trilogies in MMA history, UFC 252 looks set to offer a legendary main event billing on Saturday, August 15. With the Las Vegas skyline in the distance and an action-packed card on the table, we're taking you through everything you need to know about this weekend's mammoth MMA event.

UFC 252 - where and when? Las Vegas' UFC APEX will host UFC 252 this Saturday, August 15. Tune in from 6pm ET / 3pm PT for early prelims with prelims following at between 8pm and 10pm. You can catch the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT. ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

Cormier's final bout against Miocic is what makes UFC 252 such a legacy-defining night. Win or lose, the second double champion in UFC history is bowing out after the finale of this dramatic trilogy. Currently sitting 1-1, the two legendary fighters will be battling it out for a historic triumph this weekend, each hungry to be remembered as the greatest heavyweight of the UFC.

There's no doubt about it, two of the most powerful bulls of the heavyweight world will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship title and neither's going to give an inch until the final bell rings. Each has a win under their belts and having encountered each other's strengths and weaknesses in equal measure over the last two bouts, there's little room for mistake this weekend.

While the main event will likely be the most historic this weekend, a main card bout between Junior Dos Santos and Jarzinho Rozenstruik will see Dos Santos defending his own position after two losses and a Bantamweight co-main between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera will see an undefeated rising start looking to climb higher up the ranks.

We're telling you everything you need to know about UFC 252 right here, but if you're just looking for how to watch this legendary main card check our UFC 252 live stream guide.

Who are Stipe Miocic and Daniel “DC” Cormier?

Daniel Cormier's career in the UFC came after a long and storied history in the wrestling world. From Olympian Freestyle and All-American wrestling to the Golden Grand Prix, the Oklahoma State alum made his MMA debut in 2009. Tonight is set to be DC's final bout before official retirement, but with both a UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight championship under his belt, he's looking to secure his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time before he bows out.

Cormier lost the last time he went toe-to-toe against Stipe Miocic, losing momentum as the fight drew on and ultimately being unable to maintain pressure. However, that was a rematch after an explosive KO win back in 2018 so it's all on the table this weekend.

In the final of bout of the trilogy, Stipe Miocic is looking to secure his own legacy. Taking out Cormier a second time will see Miocic adding to his existing two-time heavyweight champion status. The former Golden Gloves boxing champion splits his time between being ranked third pound-for-pound best fighter and serving as a Cleveland paramedic firefighter.

Who is the favorite to win the Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic?

Don't let the power from both sides fool you, this won't be a quick fight. Both sides are hitting the ring with a vengeance and bookies are fairly split between Cormier and Miocic this weekend. That said, Cormier is currently placed as a slight favorite to win for this final bout.

When did Cormier and Miocic last step into the cage?

The last time Cormier and Miocic faced one another was UFC 241, the second in this string of three heavyweight championship bouts. Cormier was ready to defend his previous stunning victory but Miocic ultimately took the win in this clash.

Neither fighters have stepped into the Octagon since that day last August, so this weekend represents a historic return for both and a legendary victory for one.

What are the other highlights from UFC 252?

Aside from Miocic and Cormier's final clash, UFC 252 will also play host to a second heavyweight division event as well as a bantamweight co-main as well.

Both Jarzinho Rozenstruik and Junior Dos Santos will step into the second heavyweight matchup of the night coming off losses. The bout could shift rankings for both the kickboxing legend and the former UFC champion, so don't expect the drama to end with Miocic and Cormier.

The night's not over until Sean O'Malley has pushed himself further into title territory in the bantamweight class, or at least until Marlon Vera has stopped him. One looks to step up to the ranks of class leaders while the other's set on bouncing back after a series of losses. Whatever happens, this won't be one to skip out on.

How to watch UFC 252 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

If you're looking live stream UFC 252, you'll want to head over to ESPN+. ESPN has exclusive streaming rights to the pay per view fights, so you'll need to grab yourself a subscription to watch this and all other UFC events. If you're not already subscribed to ESPN+, you're better off picking up a UFC Bundle for $84.98. You'll get access to UFC 252 as well as a year's subscription to the service itself (worth $50). Or you can simply buy access to UFC 252 for $64.99. This option grants you access to the main card events as well as all the preliminary bouts leading up to it on Saturday, August 15 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

If you're interested in picking up a full ESPN+ subscription, you'll be happy to know that the service also offers exclusive content like live UFC Fight Nights. Plus you'll be able to catch originals including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy. A membership grants you access to all this as well as on demand replays and highlights, with the added perk of fewer ads as well.

The UFC 252 card in full:

MAIN CARD

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier (C) Heavyweight title fight

Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera; Bantamweight

Junior Dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweight

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili; Bantamweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba; Light heavyweight

PRELIMS

Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel; Lightweight

Ashley Yoder vs Livinha Souza; Women's Strawweight

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda; Featherweight

Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba; Women's Strawweight

EARLY PRELIMS

TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez; Featherweight

Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter; Heavyweight