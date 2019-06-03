UFC 238 is now ready to order - see how to live stream Saturday's Chicago showdown

There's going to be titles on the line at the United Center in Chicago this Saturday, June 8. The awesome Henry Cejudo will try to add the Bantamweight gold to his resume and Valentina Shevchenko prepares to defend her Flyweight belt. It's almost time for UFC 238 and if you just can't wait to catch the epic-looking MMA event, ESPN+ has officially opened PPV sales so you can get prepared well in advance.

Last time Cejudo was in the Octagon, it took the Californian a mere 32 seconds to knockout T.J. Dillashaw with a brutal sequence of punches. Now he's stepping up to Bantamweight to try and bag another belt - the one that Dillashaw had to vacate thanks to a failed drugs test. But Marlon Moraes is ranked #1 in the official UFC Bantamweight rankings and should prove a worthy opponent.

Also on the packed card is the Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko, defending the Flyweight title she won at UFC 231 against Jessica 'Evil' Eye. While the heavyweight division is represented by Australian Tai Tuivasa and former Olympian Blagoy Ivanov from Bulgaria.

Tempted? You should be! And you can get ahead of the game now - read on to discover how to order the ESPN+'s UFC PPV now and get yourself a UFC 238 live stream.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Henry Cejudo was there right at the beginning of the relationship between UFC and ESPN+, headlining the very first fight night in January. The sports streaming service has exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US - and of course that includes UFC 238.

How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 238 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 238 for $59.99.

And don't worry if you want to grab the PPV but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 238 live stream from abroad.

See where ESPN+ ranks on our guide to the best sports streaming sites

Live stream UFC from anywhere in the world

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.