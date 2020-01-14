Today you can get the best mid-range 65-inch 4K TV of 2019 for $600

While Black Friday and Super Bowl Sunday are known as some of the best days to buy discounted TVs, you can always catch a day or two in between that have just as good (if not better) deals than the “biggest” sales days of the year.

Such is the case today at Best Buy where you can pick up a 65-inch TCL 6-Series QLED – one of the best TVs of last year – for just $594.99. When it launched in the middle of last year the 6-Series QLED would have cost you $899 and now, thanks to this deal, it’s $300 off when you use the code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout.

What makes the 6-Series so special? It’s one of the few TVs in its price range that uses full-array lighting with a huge number of contrast control zones (TL;DR it has outstanding contrast). On top of that, it’s the first TV in the 6-Series lineup to use Quantum Dots for better color saturation and the new AIPQ processor for upscaling – both of which work great.

Last but not least, the TV uses Roku TV, which we love. Although Roku’s interface is a bit basic, it supports nearly every major streaming service and doesn’t push one service / type of content over another, giving you truly universal search results. It now has an advertisement on the homescreen that we don’t love, but otherwise is pretty much ad-free.

All said, if you want a great 65-inch 4K TV in the $600 range, this is the one to go for.