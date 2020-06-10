Today only: Samsung Galaxy Buds flash sales offer their lowest price yet

If you've been after some new true wireless earbuds, you may have had your eye on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds. With the next generation already on the shelves and new models on their way, these powerful earphones have already been seeing some decent price cuts over the last few weeks. However, today you can pick up Samsung's original true wireless earbuds for their lowest price ever, thanks to Amazon's deal of the day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals don't get much better than this. You're paying just $89.99 for a pair of the earphones - a $40 discount. That's great news if you've been eyeing up those previous $99.99 offers. This deal won't last long, though, so you'll have to move today to pick up your buds.

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds can still hold their own against the latest releases, with powerful sound, a comfortable fit thanks to adjustable tips and wing sizes, and Ambient Aware mode that only lets in the sound it needs to for a premium listening experience.

Not in the US? We're rounding up all the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Samsung Galaxy Buds flash sales

Samsung Galaxy Buds | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

$89.99 is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Buds, making this an excellent deal from Amazon. However, you'll have to move quickly to grab your true wireless earbuds at this price as this flash sale will be gone by tomorrow.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

