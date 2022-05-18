Three new colorful PS5 covers arrive next month

Audio player loading…

Sony has confirmed that three new PS5 console covers will arrive in June 2022 for '"select regions", continuing its previous range of galactic-inspired colors.

Sony launched the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black console covers back in January. It confirmed that Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple would join these variants at a later date, matching three new DualSense controller colors. While those controllers have since launched, arriving in January, we've been awaiting further updates on the new PS5 covers.

A vivid range of PS5 Console Covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink will be available in select regions starting June 2022: https://t.co/u4yqM3VA2x pic.twitter.com/CKcn2bS2SuMay 17, 2022 See more

Offering a brief update on the original PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that "Early access for customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg is available through direct.playstation.com from June 17." Each of the covers will be available for $54.99 / £44.99. Sadly, there's no indication as to when they'll receive a wider release, at least not yet. And no word on an Australian release date/ price.

Like before, these covers will be available for both the standard PS5 consoles and the PS5 Digital Edition. Because the covers accommodate the former's Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, they're not interchangeable. There are no PS5 bundles yet which come with the new covers pre-attached, meaning any new adopters will currently need to buy these separately.

Sony's onto a winning strategy

Sony's faceplates might be a little pricey for some, but I'd argue they've created an excellent strategy here. It's not an option we've got on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, neither of which currently have alternative colors at all, giving Sony the customization advantage.

That said, it didn't pioneer this concept for consoles. Nintendo previously made great use of swappable faceplates with the New 3DS, with design choices ranging from Xenoblade to Super Mario. Thanks to the changeable Joy-Con controllers, that spirit lives on through Nintendo Switch too, but it's not quite the same.

So far, we've only seen the galactic range for PS5, but it opens the door for more specialized options, and changing your PS5 plates is a pretty straightforward process. Imagine seeing God of War Ragnarok or Marvel's Spider-Man 2 faceplates when they eventually launch? They'd be an instant winner.