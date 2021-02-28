This weekend's best Nintendo Switch game deals: save on Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more

If you're looking to pad out your Switch collection this weekend, you'll be glad to know that both Amazon and Best Buy are offering some excellent Nintendo Switch game deals right now. From super cheap compilations to discounts on some of the best first party titles on the market, there's something for everyone here so you're sure to find something for whatever gaming mood you're in this weekend.

Highlights include $10 price cuts on some of the biggest titles to hit the system so far. These offers come from Best Buy, which is shaving that $59.99 MSRP down to $49.99 on everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If you want to go even cheaper, though, Amazon is returning to some excellent sales prices on a range of 2K titles. These collections pack some excellent value - offering up multiple games in one low price. The Bioshock Collection is currently available for $19.99 (was $49.99) and you'll find the Borderlands Legendary Collection available for $29.99 (was $49.99) as well.

Bioshock: The Collection: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

There's a $30 discount listed on this collection of Bioshock: Remastered, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite on Nintendo Switch. We've been seeing this price for a while now, but it did jump back up briefly, so if you missed out on previous discounts you've got another chance this weekend.

Minecraft: $29.99 $20.83 at Amazon

Minecraft is down to just $20 this weekend at Amazon - an excellent price on the already cheap title. However, you'll need to wait until March 15 for stock to arrive on this one.

Borderlands Legendary Collection: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

This compilation of Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was previously readily available at this $29.99 sales price. However, recent weeks saw it shoot back up to its MSRP across a number of retailers. You'll find it back on sale at Amazon this weekend, with a $20 savings.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Best Buy this weekend - a game that hasn't seen too many discounts in the US since its launch. If you're looking to get as much multiplayer action in as possible, this is an excellent buy right now.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Classic beat 'em up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also been discount-shy over the last few years. We've seen very few Nintendo Switch deals hitting the multiplayer title since it landed on our consoles. That means we'd grab this $10 discount before the price rises again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been seeing a few price drops over the last couple of months, after recovering from stock shortages shortly after its launch. Best Buy has the game for $10 off right now in its latest Nintendo Switch deals.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A $10 discount is a great price cut on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We have seen it drop a little cheaper so far in 2021, but that was an incredibly rare offer, so if you missed out back then you've got another chance to score a saving this weekend.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion 3 is another rarely discounted title seeing $10 off this weekend. The ghost adventure can be played solo, but is much better enjoyed with a gooigi friend by your side. There's a wealth of multiplayer co-op and competitive minigame content to get through as well as the main story - and Luigi's Mansion 3 remains one of the best titles to hit the system in recent years.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can even save $10 on Ring Fit Adventure in Best Buy's latest Nintendo Switch game deals. That leaves us with an excellent $69.99 sales price on the workout game, and considering stock was so low on this peripheral over the course of last year that's definite cause for celebration.

