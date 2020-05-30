This weekend's best gaming laptop deals can save you up to $500

Still on the hunt for that lockdown gaming rig? Some first-rate cheap gaming laptop deals can be had this weekend from the likes of Dell, Amazon and Best Buy.

Our pick of the bunch is this Asus ROG G531GT for $897 (was $999), which is currently enjoying a neat $100 discount. Without a doubt, the highlight here is the Core i7-9750H - an incredibly fast processor that you don't often see for under $1000, let alone $900. A GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the rest of the components to offer one speedy competitor for the money. While a faster graphics card would be nice, having an Intel Core i7 makes this Asus great value overall.

Though, if you did want that faster graphics card, then consider this Dell G3 15 for $949.99 (was $1149). With this Dell, you can upgrade to a GTX 1660Ti, which is significantly faster, though you'll have to sacrifice that Core i7 for an i5. If you'd like to skip the compromise altogether then this Asus Zephrus for $1099 (was $1199) is a Ryzen 7 equipped beast that offers both a GTX 1660Ti and a top of the line processor to boot.

If you feel like really splashing out, then there's also this insane $500 saving to be had on an Alienware M15 R1 at Dell for $1,749.99 (was $2,249). With an RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this is one powerful elite level machine that carries a hefty price tag to match.

The best gaming deals this weekend

Asus ROG 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999 $897 at Amazon

With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 8GB of RAM, GTX 1650 graphics card and a 512GB SSD, this Asus ROG laptop has incredibly strong specs for the price. Now it's $100 cheaper, it's simply one of the best gaming laptops you can buy for under $900 right now.

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1149 $949.99 at Dell

Dell is still running this $200 discount on a Dell G3 15 this week as part of their Memorial Day sales. It's got a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a tasty GTX 1660 Ti under the hood. You're trading a little bit of processing power here but picking up a blazingly-fast graphics card for the price.

Asus Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1199 $1099 at Best Buy

If you're willing to stretch the budget a little bit you can get yourself a neat $100 saving on this beastly Asus this weekend at Best Buy. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this machine is ready to blaze through your favorite games at 1080p.

Alienware M15 R1 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,249 $1,749.99 at Dell

If you're really serious about performance there's an insane $500 discount on this Alienware M15 right now at Dell. With an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, RTX 2070, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this ray-tracing ready machine is up there with the most elite of gaming machines.





