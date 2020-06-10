This Surface Pro 7 deal is now available for just $599 - with a keyboard included

The Surface Pro 7 has been enjoying deals for the last few weeks, but this offer from Best Buy may just be the best one of them all. At a $599 price point you are, of course, picking up the entry level model. With 4GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an i3 processor, this is a configuration for lighter browsing and work rather than more high performance computing. However, you're also getting the Type Cover Keyboard (worth $129) included - instantly boosting the appeal of the offer due to the usual expense of that peripheral.

All in all, this Surface Pro 7 deal means the 12.3-inch tablet is currently the cheapest it's ever been. Alternatively, if you're after more power, those existing offers are still around: you can pick up a little more RAM and an i5 processor for $799, or push all the way through to a 256GB model with 16GB RAM and an i7 processor for $200 off as well.

Built to rival the iPad Pro, the Surface Pro 7 offers a cheaper alternative for those after a more flexible tablet or 2-in-1 laptop experience at an entry-level price. However, there's also some serious power to be found in the more expensive configurations.

Not in the US? You'll find the latest Surface Pro 7 deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Surface Pro 7 | 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i3 | Type Cover Keyboard | $959 $599 at Best Buy

Just last week we were celebrating seeing the price of the Surface Pro 7 drop to $699, but now Best Buy has cut an extra $100 off, making this the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen yet. This is the cheapest the 12.3-inch tablet has ever been, and you're getting the extra keyboard in there as well.

Surface Pro 7 | 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i5 | Type Cover Keyboard | $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

With a 10th generation i5 processor at the helm, this Surface Pro 7 configuration offers you the latest in Intel's processing with $200 off today. You're picking up 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD on this flexible 12.3-inch Surface Pro tablet, which comes with a Type Cover keyboard.

Surface Pro 7 | 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i7 | $1,499 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

If you want a sharp step up in power, you'll find this 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Intel i7 model available for $200 off at Best Buy this week as well. You can double up your storage for the same $200 discount, with the 512GB model coming in at $1,699. There's no keyboard included with these offers, however.

