This super cheap Razer bundle offers a full setup for just $69

Walmart has cut the price of this entry level Razer gaming bundle down to just $69 this week. That's perfect if you're looking for your first PC gaming kit, and don't want to break the bank on accessories alone - it's easy to do, trust us.

Inside this Power Up bundle you'll find the Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper wired gaming mouse, and the Kraken X Lite headset. Those are Razer's cheapest offerings, still bringing speed and power to the party, but dropping some of the more premium features that will see price tags rising above $40.

Individually, each of these items costs about $39.99 by itself, with some on sale at this price and others at MSRP. That means the value of this bundle if bought separately reaches $119.96, which is a little smaller than the $159.97 price Walmart previously had here, but still offers excellent savings.

If you're more interested in just picking up one or two of these peripherals, you'll find separate Razer deals for each item (and a little more information about exactly what you're getting) just below as well. However, we'd recommend picking up the bundle if you do end up picking up more than one of the included devices.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Razer deals in your region.

Razer Power Up Bundle: $159.97 $69 at Walmart

Walmart had a $159.97 price on this Razer Power Up bundle, but pricing up around current sales you'll actually find the value to be around $119.96 at its cheapest. That's still an excellent $50.96 saving on the Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper mouse, and Kraken X Lite headset.

More Razer deals

If you just need one of the items included in the bundle above, you'll find plenty of Razer deals across the web. We're rounding up all the best prices for each included item just below.

Razer Viper wired gaming mouse

The Razer Viper gaming mouse is the most valuable item in this bundle. Usually retailing at around $79.99, but regularly on sale, you're getting the majority of your savings from this pointer.

It's a wired device, which means you're losing a little flexibility for that cheaper price, but you're still getting a decent 16,000 DPI, Razer's optical mouse switch, eight programmable buttons, DPI memory, and a super lightweight 69g design. You'll find plenty more gaming mouse deals right here as well.

Razer Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard

The Razer Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard won't be winning you any tournaments soon, but it does offer an excellent budget set of keys to get started with. You're still getting some great features at just $40 as well, with Chroma RGB, rollover, anti-ghosting and a fully programmable deck.

This deck does only feature softer membrane keys, which means you won't quite get the response times, speed, and tactile feel of a more premium gaming keyboard though. If that's important, you can find plenty more cheap gaming keyboard deals available right now, though.

Razer Kraken X Lite gaming headset

The Razer Kraken X Lite is the brand's cheapest gaming headset, but you're still getting full support for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC and mobile here. With a lightweight design and flexible mic, the design offers up a comfortable experience at just 230g.

While there is support for 7.1 surround sound here, though, you'll likely find a better implementation in a more premium set of cups.

You'll find plenty more cheap gaming headset deals available right now as well.

Now that you're all set up we're rounding up all the latest cheap game deals for something to play. Or, if you're going all out in your redesign, check out the latest gaming laptop deals. Plus, there's likely to be plenty more Razer deals over the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event as well.