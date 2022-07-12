This Prime Day Theragun deal is going to help me survive my first marathon

Earlier this week, I did something potentially very stupid and signed up for my first marathon. Not only does this mean I'm going to have to run 26.2 miles in a row, but I'm going to have to cover endless miles in the weeks and months leading up to the big day.
As any runner knows, that means I need a recovery plan. After a long run, I'll have to knead my aching quads, hamstrings, and glutes back to health, so I can go again the next day. To help, I've decided to snap up the Prime Day deals on this Therabody Theragun Mini 4th Generation. Check out the deal in full below:

Therabody Theragun Mini 4th Generation
$199.99 now $159.99
The Theragun Mini is small enough to slip into a bag, yet powerful enough to give your muscles a serious hammering. Quietforce tech ensures it's not got a loud hum to it, while its 150-minute battery life means you'll rarely run out mid-session.

Like the other best massage guns, this pocket rocket uses percussive massage and swappable heads to get into those hard-to-reach creases and nurse aching muscles back to health.
It's slender and quiet, so you can slip it into a gym bag and work on your mobility before doing some support work. It'll also go in my travel bag so, when I'm doing long runs away from home or the office, I can take a quick 10 minutes and knead some of the strain away post-run without hauling a large, ungainly handset around. It's also cheaper than most full-size handsets too, clocking in at just $159.99 right now.
Research has shown (opens in new tab) using percussive massage devices such as this one can aid in post-workout recovery, so this little tool will help me recover faster, allowing me to get more runs in and (hopefully) crush my goal time.
Theragun Elite massage gun
$399.99 now $299.99
The more powerful Elite, with swappable heads and smart Bluetooth connectivity.
