This is the cheapest Office 365 deal right now

One of the most persistent myths about Microsoft Office is how expensive it is. This is true if you want the perpetual license and especially as Microsoft no longer does cheap Office deals with a permanent licensing. However, there are ways to get that down significantly.

Head over to eBay to get an annual subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal for as little as £31.37 ($41.34) per year when you buy four year's worth.

Why buy four years in one go? Well, doing so allows you to lock the price down for a full four years. We purchased four individual subs and got ourselves locked till 2024 for an average price of £2.61 ($3.45) per month by stacking four codes. Bargain!

As a reminder, you get the entire set of Microsoft applications; Excel, Flow, Forms, OneDrive (with 1TB storage), OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Sway, Word and Tasks plus you get Access and Publisher.

The seller is 2go-software, which is a Dutch company that is a Microsoft Silver partner, with some solid ratings on eBay. You may need to contact the seller to confirm availability in your territory; since you will just be sent a code, your location shouldn't be an issue.

We're recommending this deal as there are a number of very dodgy Microsoft Office 365 packages that use illegally sourced education or business accounts that Microsoft could shut at any time.

It is a shame that Microsoft doesn’t do multi-year subscription as that would have been a hit with consumers and businesses alike.