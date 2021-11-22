This is the cheapest 70-inch Black Friday TV deal you're going to get

The Black Friday deals at Walmart are now well underway – and a number of budget screens have got even cheaper to mark the beginning of the discount celebrations.

After a 70-inch screen for truly super-size images? This onn TV with 4K HDR is now just $398 after a whopping 40% discount. That's an incredible saving on such a large television – and we don't expect we'll see anything of comparable size for this price for the remainder of the Black Friday TV deals event. Walmart, we take our hat off to you.

On the smaller (and even cheaper) side, this 40-inch onn. TV is now just $128 after a half-price discount slashed the RRP to measly proportions.

That's right, for the price of an Apple TV 4K or an annual Netflix subscription, you can buy a whole television – though be warned that you'll be sticking with 1080p / HD resolution rather than the 4K detail usually found on 40-inch screens.

If you want something massive from the not-too-shabby Vizio brand, then you can pay a little more and get its 70-inch monster for $498 - but for that, you do also get Dolby Vision compatibility.

Walmart's Black Friday deals went live at 3 pm PT for early access members, and 7 pm PT for everyone else – so make sure to act fast before stock runs out, as most of these units could shift before everyday shoppers get their eyes on them.

onn. 70-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV: $650 onn. 70-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV: $650 $398 at Walmart

This 70-inch 4K smart TV was made in partnership with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, so you can binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more.

$250 onn. 40-inch FHD LED Roku Smart TV: $250 $128 at Walmart

If you don't have the space for something massive, this 40-inch 1080p TV will fit into just about every home, and with Roku built-in, you'll never be short of shows or movies to watch.

Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV: $548 Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV: $548 $498 at Walmart

Escape into awesome entertainment with this Vizio 70-inch display, featuring epic 4K picture quality, full array backlighting and Dolby Vision HDR. It even includes built-in support for Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast.

