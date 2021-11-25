This huge home security bundle is the best Ring doorbell deal of Black Friday

Right now, you can secure your home with a complete eight-piece ring alarm security set for just $229.98 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of $195 off the regular price, and the best Ring deal we've seen this Black Friday.

We're rounding up all this year's best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals, and this one is truly impressive. It includes the latest 2020 Ring video doorbell, an Amazon Echo Show smart speaker, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion sensor, a range extender, and a base station to link it all together. It's a great Black Friday deal for securing a small home or apartment, and can be extended with cheap additional sensors to cover a bigger house.

$424.98 Ring Alarm 8-piece set: $424.98 $229.98 at Amazon

Save $195 - Buying all your smart home devices in one bundle is a good way to save cash, and this package is much cheaper than buying everything separately. This package has received two discounts over Black Friday, and is now the cheapest it's ever been.

It's an exceptional bundle that gives you a whole lot of security for your money. It's not the only great Ring deal available though; if you only want a doorbell, or don't need the sensors and motion sensor, there are lots of huge savings on smaller bundles as well. Here's our pick of the very best Black Friday offers.

$99.99 Ring Video Doorbell (2020): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the latest Ring doorbell, with 1080p footage and improved motion detection. It's back down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday. Get notifications when someone's at the door, watch footage on your phone, control it using Alexa – the latest Ring doorbell does it all.

$144.98 Ring Stick Up Cam bundle with Echo Show 5: $144.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $49.99 - Bundle deals are a great way to save a huge chunk of cash on Black Friday, and this is one of the best we've seen so far. All Ring cameras are Alexa-compatible, and this pairing will let you view footage and speak to visitors from anywhere in your home via the Echo Show.

$144.98 Ring Stick up Cam Battery bundle with Echo Show 5: $144.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $49.99 - This home security camera can be stuck anywhere, indoors or out, and it's completely wireless so there's no need to worry about plugging it in anywhere. It comes with an Echo Show so you can see footage right on the screen, and this is a great saving on the pair.

$219.99 Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundle with Echo Show 5: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This battery-powered Ring camera can be stuck anywhere you like, and lets you see, hear, speak to guests from anywhere in your house through the Echo Show. This bundle was already cheaper than buying the two devices separately, and with an extra $70 off for Black Friday it's even better value.

$249.99 Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This wired security camera has hit an all-time low price at Amazon for Black Friday. It captures footage at 1080p, with two-way audio, 3D motion detection, and a 110dB siren. A great addition to your home security setup.

