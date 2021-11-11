This GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle is the best Black Friday GoPro deal so far

We've long suspected that the GoPro Hero 8 Black might appear among this year's best Black Friday deals – and Walmart has just obliged with an early Black Friday offer on a bundle that includes three batteries and a Dual Battery Charger.

This GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle is just $249 and effectively gives you all of those battery extras for free – it costs the same as the lowest current price for the GoPro Hero 8 Black. Considering the batteries and charger cost around $60 separately, it's a bit of a steal in the early Walmart Black Friday deals.

The Hero 8 Black may not be GoPro's newest action camera – that title goes to the Hero 10 Black, which arrived in September – but it is still one of the most powerful 4K action cameras you can buy. In this fine GoPro Black Friday deal, it's also one of the best-value models around, as spare batteries are a near-essential action cam accessory that always come in handy.

The Hero 8 Black is capable of shooting excellent 4K/60p video, which is bolstered by impressive HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and 1080p live-streaming powers. The Hero 8 Black was also the first GoPro to include handy built-in mounting fingers – which means you don't need a fiddly case to attach it to mounts – and it was also the first to provide compatibility with GoPro's Mod accessories, too.

Save $100 – This is the best early GoPro Black Friday deal we've seen so far. It includes the 4K action cam, plus three batteries and a Dual Battery Charger. The Hero 8 Black is still one of the most powerful action cams around, thanks to its 4K/60p mode and HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization, and offers great value in this bundle. Deal expires on November 14.

The main two features that are missing on the Hero 8 Black, compared to its newer siblings, are 5K video resolution and a front-facing screen. While these are nice-to-haves, particularly for vloggers, they're far from essential for everyone – and many people will find the Hero 8 Black offers more than enough for their adventuring needs.

It's capable of shooting 4K/60p video, a frame-rate that gives you leeway for creating slo-mo cut scenes, and brings improvements to bit-rates and raw photo output that make it a cut above the older Hero 7 Black. That compatibility with GoPro's Mod accessories further boosts its versatility and future-proofing, as it gives you the option of adding an external microphone, front-facing screen or LED Light Mod once you're further into your filmmaking journey.

This $275 deal is also cheaper than buying the Hero 8 Black (with only one battery and a microSD card) directly from GoPro with a Subscription. Without a Subscription, the action cam costs $299, so you're both saving money and getting useful free accessories with Walmart's time-limited deal.

