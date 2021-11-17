This Black Friday deal sees the best TV in the world at the cheapest it's ever been

If you're looking to get the absolute, ultimate, and very best TV in the world right now, the Samsung 65-inch QN900A QLED 8K TV is on sale for $3,299.99 (was $4,999.99) at the official Samsung Store.

This is the lowest price yet for this stunning display - courtesy of the ongoing Black Friday deals at the retailer. Why are we so bothered about this television? Well, it sits atop our best TV list, comes with gloriously-rendered 8K resolution and, despite only being out a few months, it's had a massive $1,700 price cut from the RRP (although other retailers have had it for $3,499 recently).

What's more surprising is that this deal is still going - we first spotted it last week, and like the incredible LG C1 OLED deal, still hasn't abated.

Note, if you'd prefer to pick this one up at Amazon you'll find this retailer slightly undercutting Samsung by two dollars right now. Both retailers have finance options, although Samsung has a slightly lower rate, quicker delivery, and also the massive 85-inch model in stock.

Not in the US? Check out our list of the best QN900A deals in your region below - although, sadly, it doesn't look like the UK is getting any good deals at the moment.

Today's best Black Friday QLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,497.99 Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,497.99 $3,297.99 at AmazonSave $200 - Already heavily discounted, this TV has been price matched to allow you to buy it $2 cheaper than at Samsung - which seems a bit petty, really. But you're still getting the same amazing picture quality and large-scale, zero-bezel screen... there's a reason we awarded it 5 stars.

OK, so you've decided that you might be interested in the Samsung QLED - but you're still thinking that a few thousand dollars is a little much for you. Fair point.

Well, there are a few reasons we really enjoyed Samsung's QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV and made it our best TV of 2021. The design is what rocked first - the 0.9mm bezel really creates an alluring screen to watch, and the thin profile allows for easy wall mounting.

Samsung's image processing is really what brings the image quality to the fore, using very, very small LEDs (Quantum Mini LEDs if you want the brand name) to give incredible contrast ratio and strong brightness - this is the sort of TV that you'd see in a shop and be wistful for throughout the rest of the day, and it's now on sale.

You can see more of Samsung's early Black Friday TV deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late (although they've managed to stay live for quite some time...)

More Black Friday QLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Samsung

Save $200 - If you're after the popular Frame TV, Samsung's 65-inch art-inspired is on sale for $1,799 in this early Black Friday deal. The 65-inch TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - Samsung's Black Friday TV deals event has a massive $1,000 discount on this 75-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. The Q80A series set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor.

Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,499.99 Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,499.99 $2,499.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - If you're looking to score a Black Friday deal on a 65-inch set, Samsung has this powerful 8K QLED TV on sale for $2,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The 2021 set delivers a premium picture thanks to the Neo Quantum processor 8K and features a super slim design with an ultra viewing angle for a cinema-like picture experience.

