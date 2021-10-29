This Alienware gaming monitor early Black Friday deal is out of this world

The early Black Friday deals are starting to appear, and if you want a blazing-fast gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles, then this 25-inch Alienware AW2521H should be at the top of your list. It's currently available on the Dell website for just $449.99 – that's a saving of $460, knocking a whole 53% off the original price of $910! (Not in the USA? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Sporting a refresh rate of 360Hz and a 1ms response time, this gaming monitor is built for competitive environments like esports, allowing every frame to be displayed (even if there are arguments that the human eye can only see so many), so you'll be unable to blame your tech as an excuse for missing that headshot.

The resolution may only be 1080p, but with a screen size of 24.5 inches, you won't be clawing for any additional pixels, which makes this a fantastic choice for folk looking for a multiple-monitor setup, and the cashed saved can be put towards buying a second 4K monitor for your non-competitive titles.

Not only is this display great for gaming, but you can also use it for graphic design work thanks to its 99% sRGB coverage. While it can't keep pace with the best monitors for photo editing and graphic design, it's perfect for updating graphics and logos for live streamers to help your Twitch or YouTube channel look its best.

The Alienware AW2521H is one of the best ways to get into high-end Esports gaming for less this year. Used by professional streamers and Esports players, you get a speedy 360Hz to play with an top of many other features to optimize your gameplay.

You can say goodbye to lagging, as not only does the Alienware AW2521H have one of the fastest refresh rates on the market, it also has some pretty impressive features to help create a smooth gameplay experience. Nvidia G-sync and Reflex Latency Analyser will prevent screen tear, and a true 1ms response time will keep any ghosting at bay.

