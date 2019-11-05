This 9.7-inch Apple iPad is down to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with the early access Walmart Black Friday sale. The retail giant is discounting a number of popular Christmas gifts, which include the best-selling Apple iPad. For a limited time, you can get the 128GB iPad on sale for $299. That's a $130 discount the lowest price we've seen for the 6th generation tablet with that much storage. If you're looking for a cellular plan with your tablet, Walmart also has the 32GB iPad with LTE connectivity on sale for $299.



The 2018 Apple iPad features a 9.7-inch LED display and includes a1.2MP front-facing camera. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and photos and download apps and games. Thanks to Apple's A10 Fusion chip, the iPad runs like a laptop with ultra-fast performance and the ability to multitask. The additional power also allows you to use the latest apps, including augmented reality experiences. The Apple tablet provides an all-day battery life of ten hours and includes Touch-ID for secure entry.



This is not only a fantastic price for a feature-rich tablet but also an excellent Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list. We don't know how long Walmart will have the iPad on sale, so you should take advantage now before the holiday shopping season starts to heat up.

