This 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99 is the best Black Friday deal we've seen

If you want to snag of the best Black Friday deals we've seen - then you'll have to act fast. The Best Buy Black Friday sale officially launched today, and the retailer has this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of just $249.99 (was $499.99). That's a $250 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV. We predict this Black Friday deal will go fast, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Black Friday TV deal

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price. Currently sold out, but check back soon.

This Hisense TV has everything and more that you'd want in a big-screen TV. You'll experience a premium picture experience thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and 4K Ultra High-Definition, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The smart TV also features a voice remote and works with the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV, and we don't expect this Best Buy Black Friday deal to stay around for long.

More Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - Cheap 4K TVs have been incredibly popular this year in the early-Black Friday sales and this 50-inch TCL is sure to be a real hit when it goes live. Sure, it's no Samsung or LG display, but it's still 4k, has HDR, and even a whole host of smart TV functionality in the form of Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The 6 Series set features smart capabilities, and you'll get to experience clear, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal 4K display.

LG 75-inch UN6970 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This massive 75-inch LG TV is on sale for $649.99 at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. A fantastic price for a premium big-screen TV, the 4K set delivers a cinema-like picture experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

