These Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals offer up to $130 off powerful configurations

Best Buy is taking up to $130 off the price of a range of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablets this week, offering up some excellent prices on the latest release. However, it's not the cheapest 128GB configurations that offer the best value right now. Instead, we've spotted some fantastic discounts on the larger 256GB models - perfect for those who need all the space they can get.

While you'll still find the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals on the smaller configurations (from $549.99), just $50 more will double your storage here. That means you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $599.99 (was $729.99) and the larger Tab S7 Plus for $799.99 (was $929.99).

We wouldn't wait too long, though. These are limited time offers, part of Best Buy's current four day flash sale. That means these discounts will end Thursday April 22.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB, WiFi): $729.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

The latest Samsung Galaxy tablet is over $100 off in this Best Buy sale. While the 128GB model is available for as little as $549.99, it's the 256GB version that's offering the best value right now. At $599.99 you're only paying $50 more here but also doubling your storage. If you're at all worried about maxing out 128GB this is the offer for you. 128GB: $649.99 $549.99 | 512GB: $829.99 $679.99

If you're torn between the two, it's worth noting that the S7 Plus has a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with a slightly thinner profile as well. If you're after super crisp streaming and games, then, the upgrade may well make all the difference. By contrast, with an 11-inch LCD screen at 1600 x 2560, the base Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 won't offer such a high quality screen.

That display is the only real difference between the two models, as they both also sport a powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with Android 10.

