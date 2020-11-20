These Lego Black Friday deals save you up to $40 on Lego Technic sets

There are plenty of Lego Black Friday deals swirling around in the open void that is the internet, and it can be pretty hard to get your head around them all if you're just on a casual browse for gifts or a treat for yourself.

Well, never fear because TechRadar's here, and we've been scouring all the Black Friday deals to find you the best buys. Right here, we've got a collection of some great Lego Technic deals we've found.

Each of these Lego Black Friday deals knocks 20% off the asking price of the Technic set, up to a max of $40 which is a pretty big saving in the grand scheme of 'Lego discounts'.

Not in the US? Scroll down for prices in your region.

Here are the Lego Technic deals we've found you might be interested in:

Lego Technic Black Friday deals

Lego Technic Land Rover: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Being a Land Rover fan isn't a status but a state of mind, at least according to a Land-Rover-owning buddy of mine. Well, if that's you, you can save $40 off the cost of this one to let everyone know.

Lego Technic Porsche 911: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $30)

There's $30 off this Lego-fied version of the famous Porsche 911. At this low price you're getting the car for a steal, seeing as how it'd cost you nearly 700x the price to buy the non-Lego version.

Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $10)

If those other deals are a little pricey for you, then this Chevy Corvette will be a better gift - we actually prefer it to the Porsche, maybe because of its vibrant and distinctive orange color.View Deal

Lego Technic Rescue Helicopter: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (save $8)

If it's rotors over wheels for you, then this rescue helicopter might beat out the other vehicles on this list for you. It even has a little rescue bed so you can airlift other minifigures out of... something. The Porsche wreck, maybe.

There are loads of Lego Black Friday deals on right now, you can find the best at our round-up of all the best Lego deals in the UK and US.

These Technic sets are just the tip of an iceberg, as there are hundreds of sets reduced across loads of different categories: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Creator, Architecture, more.

Most of the deals equal 20% off, but with some of the high-price sets that equals a big saving. So if you're a Lego fan it's definitely worth checking out.