These cheap Hisense TVs are half-price at Walmart in early Black Friday deal

If you're after a cheap Hisense TV, now may be your opportunity – Walmart is slashing prices on a select number of Hisense sets. Whether you're after HD or 4K in your next television, these discounts are hard to argue with.

The HD-ready H55G is now just $229 at a 43-inch size, for a whopping $200 discount off its original RRP. The 4K-ready H65G, on the other hand, is an almost-identical $239 at a 43-inch size, with a sizeable $260 saving.

Hisense TVs tend to be good value to begin with, so a half-price promotion is definitely worth checking out. Of course, the 4K TV here is only an additional $10 for the same size, so we'd probably recommend the higher resolution over HD – though the option of an HD screen is there if you want it.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Today's best Hisense TV deals

Hisense H65G 43-inch HD TV: $429 $229 at Walmart

This cheap TV is all about the basics. You get HD resolution, an Android smart TV platform, and a relatively compact form factor with its 43-inch size. Don't expect premium performance, but the half-price discount is hard to resist.View Deal

Hisense H65G 43-inch 4K TV: $429 $229 at Walmart

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the H65G, for just a mere $10 extra. Some of the benefits of 4K are less obvious at a 43-inch size, but there'll certainly be a difference over HD. You're getting Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Chromecast.View Deal

Hisense H65G 85-inch 4K TV: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

For a truly super-sized screen, this 85-inch version of the H65G packs in Dolby Vision HDR and HLG, as well as four HDMI inputs, a 60Hz panel, and a full array backlight. The saving is only around 20%, though.View Deal

There are larger sizes and (let's face it) better Hisense TVs out there, though none offering quite the savings of these cheaper sets.

With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period upon us, there's always the chance of getting a massive discount on a high-end set, though $700 off a $2,000 TV still leaves you with a sizeable amount to pay – and sometimes you just want the cheapest AV solution you can find.

Keep an eye out on our Black Friday TV deals guide though, in case something you thought was unobtainable is discounted to within your budget.

